Browns buzz on Jimmy Garoppolo, Myles Garrett, Tyrod Taylor, Terrelle Pryor, Isaiah Crowell and more

Here's some of the buzz we've been hearing from the past week:

1. Will the Patriots even part with Jimmy Garoppolo?

While teams such as the Browns and Bears will inquire about trading for the Patriots backup, at least two high-profile NFL experts don't think Bill Belichick will trade him.

Monday Morning Quarterback's Peter King, who spent time with Tom Brady at Brady's home in Montana after the Super Bowl, believes the Patriots will hang onto the 2014 second-round pick. In addition, Eric Mangini, former Browns coach and Patriots defensive coordinator, also doesn't see Belichick parting with the 2-0 backup -- and Mangini knows how his former boss thinks.

"No, I don't think so at all," Mangini told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd, via the Boston Herald. "I don't think Bill's made very many mistakes -- especially in the quarterback area -- over time. Remember, his biggest one, his biggest decision early was to cut Bernie Kosar (because of) diminishing skills (in 1995 when Belichick coached the Browns).

"So he brings in Vinny Testaverde. Kosar goes and backs up in Dallas, Vinny actually takes the Jets to the AFC Championship Game. And he trades Drew Bledsoe -- there's a No. 1 draft pick. Drew had an OK time in Buffalo. That was a plus decision for New England. Then you get Matt Cassel for a (second-round pick), then you get Ryan Mallett for a sixth."

So even if the Browns are ready to deal, will the Patriots be?

2. What's next?

If the Browns can't land Garoppolo -- and they've got more ammunition than anyone to pull it off -- they'll move to their next set of options, which could include Tyrod Taylor, A.J. McCarron and Tony Romo. At this point, everything is on the table, and much will depend on who becomes available.

I believe the likelihood of acquiring Taylor increased last week when the Browns hired quarterbacks coach David Lee, who spent the past two years coaching Taylor in Buffalo, where he went 14-14. From what I understand, Lee likes Taylor a lot and would welcome continuing to work with him. By March 11, the Bills must decide if they'll stick with Taylor and guarantee him $30.75 million, release him, or try to renegotiate.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Taylor is unwilling to take a pay cut, and he and his agent, Adisa Bakari, are convinced there's as much or more available on the open market over the next three seasons.

A 2011 sixth-round pick of the Ravens out of Virginia Tech, Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he went 8-6 with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

I believe Jackson would prefer to a start a veteran next season, because he can't stomach another 1-15 season. I also think the Browns will release Robert Griffin III, probably before he's due a roster bonus March 11.

3. What about Mitch Trubisky?

One high-level NFL personnel executive told me this week that Mentor native Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina is the best quarterback in the 2017 class and that the Browns should take him No. 1 overall.

"He's as good as Carson Wentz, he's got a big arm and he's athletic," the executive told cleveland.com. "He's got a chance to be special, and I can't find holes in him. He's got a quick release, he's accurate and he's tough. He sees the entire field."

Not everyone agrees. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, who's hearing that Trubisky will measure closer to 6-1 at the combine than a listed 6-3, released his top five prospects at each position Tuesday, and he has Trubisky ranked third at QB. No. 1 is Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and No. 2 is Clemson's DeShaun Watson. Rounding out the top five are Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech and Davis Webb of California.

"All three of these quarterbacks, to me, I would be scared to death in the top 10," Mayock told The College Draft podcast.

He added, "If (Trubisky is) so talented and gifted, and a top-10-type pick, one of the first questions a lot of teams are asking is, why couldn't he beat out Marquise Williams the last couple years at North Carolina? What's the answer to that one?"

4. Was Myles Garrett's video a dealbreaker?

Garrett said he was just joking when he asked the Cowboys to trade up with the Browns to draft him No. 1, and I don't believe the Browns will hold that against him. If they decide he's their man, they won't let that video, or the fact that Garrett said he doesn't want to play in cold weather, impact their draft board. The thing is, they must develop a comfort level with Garrett's game before they deem him worth of that top pick.

Many of his sacks came against lesser competition, including four of his 8 1/2 last season, and that's a concern to some. He also didn't make an impact in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State in December. Gregg Williams will have a lot of say on the defensive draft picks, and if he loves Garrett, that will carry a lot of weight. I've heard that others in the building believe he's a franchise-changer.

5. Terrelle Pryor's new deal

Both sides are motivated to get it done, and hope to finalize a new deal before the start of free agency March 9. Pryor can be franchised as soon as Wednesday, but the Browns don't want to do that. They have until March 1 to make that decision, which would pay him more than $15 million in 2017, and will hold off while trying to hammer out a long-term contract.

Pryor has told his agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, that this is where he wants to be. A source told cleveland.com that 'strong discussions' will take place soon, meaning the Browns are set to make an offer he won't refuse.

6. Will the Browns match an offer for Isaiah Crowell?

Crowell is a restricted free agent, meaning the Browns can tender him and will then have a chance to match any offer. He can receive a first-round tender, second-round tender or a low tender. The higher the tender, the more he'll get paid if he plays it out. In the case of a first-round tender, the Browns would receive a first-round pick from the new team if they don't match the offer.

Talks between the Browns and Crowell's agents heated up during the season, but are currently at a standstill. In December, Jackson called Crowell "a key to our future." Crowell, an undrafted free agent in 2014, came just 48 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, and would've achieved the milestone easily had the Browns not fallen behind so much and scrapped the run. In six games, Crowell had 10 carries or fewer.

