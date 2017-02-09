Tickets on sale Friday for April 15 Spring Game

The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, with a 12:30 p.m. start time. Parking is free.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the OSU Athletics Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS (select option 3). Group tickets – $4 for groups of 50 or more – are available by calling the Group Sales Office at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2). Fans requiring wheelchair accessible seating are encouraged to purchase accessible seats in advance.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only (everyone in club seating areas will be required to have a ticket). Current OSU students get in free with a valid OSU ID, and should enter the stadium through Gate 26.

The 2016 spring game produced a national record of 100,189 fans in attendance. This after a crowd of 99,722 was on hand for the 2015 spring game.