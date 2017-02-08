Browns add David Lee as quarterbacks coach

“David Lee has been an outstanding teacher at the quarterback position on both the NFL and collegiate level,” said Head Coach Hue Jackson. “He’s had success at every stop during his coaching career and has worked with quarterbacks with a wide range of skillsets. We look forward to him helping us improve our quarterback room.”

On the NFL level, Lee has helped eight quarterbacks surpass the 3,000 passing yard plateau nine times, including Tyrod Taylor (3,023 in 2016 and 3,025 in 2015), Geno Smith (3,046 in 2014), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3,400 in 2012), Chad Henne (3,301 in 2010), Chad Pennington (3,653 in 2008), Drew Bledsoe (3,639 in 2005), Vinny Testaverde (3,532 in 2004) and Quincy Carter (3,302 in 2003). In 2008 with the Jets, Lee helped Pennington earn AFC Comeback Player of the Year, while finishing runner up for NFL MVP to Peyton Manning.

Lee broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with Dallas in 2003 and added quarterback responsibilities from 2005-06. He helped develop Tony Romo who went from an undrafted free agent in 2003 to a Pro Bowl selection in 2006.

Lee spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Buffalo, where he helped Tyrod Taylor become the first Bills quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since 2002. In 2015, Taylor recorded the second-highest passer rating in Bills history (99.4) and set a team record for rushing yards by a quarterback (580) in 2016. During his two years under Lee, Taylor ranked fifth in the league with an interception percentage of 1.5.

During his 30 years on the collegiate level, Lee served as head coach at the University of Texas El-Paso from 1989-93. He also had stops at Mississippi (2011, 1978-82), Arkansas (2007, 2001-02 and 1984-88), Rice (1994-00), New Mexico (1983), Vanderbilt (1977) and Tennessee-Martin (1975-76).

Lee was captain and quarterback at Vanderbilt and led the SEC in passing in 1974.