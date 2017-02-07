Browns release QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams

McCown appeared in 13 games with 11 starts after signing with the Browns in 2015. He set a Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015. In 2016, he started three of his five games and completed 90 of 165 passes for 1,100 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Williams opened 22 of 27 games after signing with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. Last season, he started games at cornerback (five) and safety (two), while recording 36 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.