Browns WR Coleman denies involvement in alleged assault

CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has denied involvement in an alleged felonious assault that occurred this past weekend in the downtown Cleveland building in which he lives.

"Corey denies participating in that incident," Kevin Spellacy, Coleman's attorney, said Thursday by phone. "He'll cooperate with the appropriate authorities, and he looks forward to clearing his name."

Spellacy said someone he trusts told him there is security camera footage of the incident. Spellacy said that person has seen the video and insists Coleman does not appear in it.

Spellacy said Cleveland police received the video Tuesday and have yet to contact him about speaking to Coleman.

"From my understanding, from the video, they shouldn't need to contact him," Spellacy said.

ESPN.com first reported the allegations and that police are investigating the incident but say Coleman is not a suspect. Friends of Coleman may have been involved.

According the police report, Adam Sapp of Mayfield Heights and Nina Holman were walking toward an elevator in the lobby of the Pinnacle Condominiums on West Lakeside Avenue when four men exited the elevator at about 2:55 a.m. Dec. 31.

After a verbal confrontation, Sapp "is unclear of what happened next, but he was woken up by Nina Holman in a stairwell," according to the report.

Although Sapp stated he didn't know or recognize the four men, Holman told him Coleman was one of them, according to the report. Sapp said he then lost consciousness.

A paramedic later woke him up in the stairwell and treated him, according to the report. A police officer spoke to him at the scene, but Sapp declined to file a report. He was taken by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital for further evaluation.

Sapp stated he suffered a concussion, a ruptured left eardrum, bruises and scratches but did not remember details of the alleged assault, according to the report. He was hospitalized overnight.

Holman told a friend who was staying with her at the Pinnacle that Coleman "beat up Sapp," according to the report.

According to the report, Holman was unavailable to provide a statement when the report was taken. Holman also declined to comment when ESPN reached her by phone.

David Mulugheta, Coleman's agent, issued the following statement: "Unfortunately Corey Coleman's name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives. Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name."

A Browns spokesman said "the team is aware of what has been alleged."

The 15th overall pick in last year's draft, Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie. He missed the other six games with a broken right hand.

