OSU's Hooker to take his talents to the NFL

Hooker announced Monday in a Twitter post he plans to forgo his two remaining years of eligibility with the Buckeyes and declare for the NFL draft, where he likely is to be selected in the first round.

"I've grown considerably both as a football player and a person," Hooker wrote. "This growth has led me to make one of the toughest yet most exciting decisions of my life. I have talked with my family and we have decided [it's] best for me to forgo my remaining two years of eligibility and declare for the 2017 NFL draft."

Hooker helped the Buckeyes qualify for the College Football Playoff, where they lost 31-0 to Clemson in a semifinal game Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.

A former basketball player who began playing football as a junior in high school, Hooker emerged as one of the top defensive players in college football in 2016 as a redshirt sophomore at Ohio State.

He went from a seldom-used backup to arguably the best player on the team. Hooker was named a consensus, first-team All-American for his play at safety. Hooker intercepted seven passes in 13 games -- which led the Big Ten Conference -- and returned three of those for touchdowns, which led the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Hooker thanked OSU and its fans for his time in Columbus.

"The past three years have been among the most trying yet fulfilling years of my life," Hooker wrote. "Even though my time here didn't start off the way I planned, I have gained a love and appreciation for Columbus that is hard to put into words."

Contact Nicholas Piotrowicz at: npiotrowicz@theblade.com, 724-6110, or on Twitter @NickPiotrowicz

___

(c)2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.