Meyer moving quickly to make changes after Clemson loss

A couple of reports early Tuesday indicated a change is coming at least in the quarterback coach/passing game coordinator realm. HornsDigest.com reported that OSU two-year quarterbacks coach Tim Beck is going to be hired by new Texas coach Tom Herman. And TheSkyboat.com first reported early Tuesday morning that Ryan Day, the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers before Chip Kelly and his staff were let go following the season finale, is Meyer's choice to assume at least the same role with the Buckeyes.

Sources at Ohio State told The Dispatch the interest in Day is correct, but the football program's spokesman would not confirm the report.

The irony of the Beck move, of course, is that Herman was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Buckeyes the first three years of the Meyer reign, including the 2014 national championship season, before moving to Houston as a first-time head coach in 2015. He is the coach many OSU fans pined for the past couple of seasons as the Buckeyes' went through some inconsistent dips offensively, especially in the passing game, drawing criticism of the playcalling of Beck and offensive coordinator Ed Warinner under the auspices of Meyer.

Day is from the Kelly coaching tree; in fact, he played quarterback for Kelly at New Hampshire from 1999-2001. But Day and Meyer also crossed paths 11 years ago. Day was a graduate assistant at Florida in 2005, Meyer's first year with the Gators whom he went on to lead to the 2006 and 2008 national titles. By then Day had moved on to his first full-time assistant job at Temple in 2006 as wide receivers coach.

He jumped quickly to Boston College in 2007 as receivers coach through 2011, but went back to Temple in 2012 to work under former Meyer assistant Steve Addazio as offensive coordinator/receivers coach. He moved back to Boston College for two seasons starting in 2013 when Addazio was named head coach there and served as OC/quarterbacks coach before leaping to Philadelphia to join Kelly in 2015 as quarterbacks coach.

When Kelly was let go by the Eagles and hired by San Francisco for the 2016 season, Day went with him, again as quarterbacks coach.

During Meyer's 2011 sabbatical from coaching the offense he seemed most intrigued with as he toured the country on behalf of ESPN was the spread/uptempo attack Kelly orchestrated at Oregon. It was partly on the strong recommendation by Kelly, in fact, that Meyer hired what at the time was rising star Herman from Iowa State to be his first offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

