Ohio State embarrassed in Fiesta Bowl

Senior kicker Tyler Durbin missing two field-goal attempts against Michigan.

The offensive line allowing 20 sacks since Oct. 22, third most in the Football Bowl Subdivision over that span, according to ESPN.

The erratic passing game in the previous two games, with quarterback J.T. Barrett throwing for 86 yards in the snow at Michigan State and 124 yards in a double-overtime triumph against the Wolverines.

The familiar, warm confines of the University of Phoenix Stadium and nearly a month of bowl prep presumably would change all that.

But Saturday night in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State faced the most talented team it had seen all season, if not two seasons, and came up lacking in nearly all phases.

The Tigers exposed OSU’s woes of October and November in claiming a 31-0 victory to earn a spot in the Jan. 9 championship game against Alabama.

It marked Ohio State’s biggest bowl defeat in school history and the first shutout in coach Urban Meyer’s five seasons.

OSU’s ball-hawking secondary did its part, picking off Clemson’s Deshaun Watson twice to run OSU’s season total to 21 interceptions. But the “nine units strong” mantra that has been the Buckeyes’ battle cry under Meyer came up eight short.

Meyer said one of the keys to OSU compiling an 11-1 record and qualifying for the playoff was that it had the same five offensive linemen all season. That positive was blown up on the fourth offensive snap when left guard Michael Jordan was helped off with an apparent leg injury. His replacement, redshirt sophomore Demetrius Knox, wasn’t even on the depth chart.

Jordan returned in the second half. But the offensive line lost some rhythm, even though anchored by two All-Americans — center Pat Elflein and right guard Billy Price. Protection issues limited Barrett’s ability to run.

Jordan’s injury might not have mattered. Clemson’s massive defensive line could have overpowered the Buckeyes’ front even if the freshman hadn’t missed a snap. Clemson’s deep and talented receiving corps made Ohio State’s look like the junior varsity and it had a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist in Watson calmly at the controls.

It was a mismatch from the moment Durbin’s 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with 11:52 left in the first quarter, a try set up by a Gareon Conley interception. Durbin’s 47-yarder on the next possession was wide left and Durbin found himself in a 1-for-5 slump.

Ohio State fell behind 17-0 at halftime, its largest deficit of the season, surpassing 10-0 holes at Wisconsin and against Michigan. It was the first time OSU had been shut out in the first half since a 2011 loss to Michigan State. Then on the Buckeyes’ first series of the second half, running back Mike Weber lost a fumble. Yes, finding a replacement for Ezekiel Elliott is a daunting task, but Weber’s first season didn’t make anyone forget Zeke.

When Meyer looked at the things that went right in 2016, he also pointed to big plays made by Curtis Samuel, who had never made it through three or four games in his previous two years before suffering a bothersome injury that would limit his effectiveness. Clemson found an antidote for Samuel as well, although the Buckeyes helped by throwing sideways passes to Samuel that Clemson stuffed for losses.

Even with fiery defensive play in the second half and a bizarre field goal miss by Clemson with 9:02 left in the third quarter, the Buckeyes offense couldn’t escape the relentless Tigers’ pressure. Weber fumbled twice, losing one. Ohio State couldn’t come up with the big play that might have provided the spark. The Clemson-Alabama betting line was set — Alabama by eight — with 12 minutes remaining.

With 16 starting spots to fill after last season, Meyer thought this playoff appearance came a year too early, just as he had in 2014. This time he proved to be right. The youngest team in major college football wasn’t equipped mentally or physically to play with the likes of an experienced team like Clemson. The kids may have improved, but not as much as they did on the national championship team two years ago.

Even though the loss recalled the Buckeyes’ embarrassing disaster after the 2006 season, when they were drilled 41-14 by Meyer-coached Florida in the national title game, they should be lauded for getting this far after the mass exodus to the NFL.

In the month after the stunning comeback against Michigan, it was easy for fans to convince themselves that the problems were corrected, the warnings signs just false alarms. The reminder of the painful truth came just minutes into a New Year’s Eve massacre that showed the young Buckeyes just how far they have to go.

Clemson blanks Ohio State, 31-0, to punch ticket to title game

By Matt Connolly

The State (Columbia, S.C.) (TNS)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clemson walked off the field at University of Phoenix Stadium nearly a year ago wanting nothing more than another chance to beat Alabama for a national title. The Tigers blew out Ohio State in the same stadium Saturday night to earn their shot.

Clemson’s defense dominated Ohio State’s offense for four quarters, and Deshaun Watson bounced back from an early pick to put together another impressive performance in a big game, as the Tigers topped the Buckeyes, 31-0, in front of 71,269 fans.

“We were at our best on the biggest stage. I’m happy for all these fans that traveled out to Arizona to see the Tigers,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Just a complete team effort. … Back-to-back playoffs, back-to-back national championship appearances. Hopefully we can finish this year.”

Ohio State entered Saturday night averaging 43 points per game before Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his career as a head coach.

The Tigers owned the line of scrimmage, finishing with 11 tackles for loss and holding Ohio State to only 215 total yards.

Watson passed for 259 yards and a score and added 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, finding his favorite target Mike Williams six times for 96 yards.

“We’ve got the best player in the country in No. 4, and he showed that again tonight,” Swinney said.

Clemson built a 17-0 halftime lead as Greg Huegel hit a first-quarter field goal, Watson scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter, and Watson found C.J. Fuller out of the backfield for a 30-yard touchdown just before the half.

The Tigers added to their lead late in the third quarter with Watson’s second rushing touchdowns, this time from seven yards out.

Running back Wayne Gallman capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth period after Van Smith picked off a J.T. Barrett pass in the end zone and returned it 86 yards. Cordrea Tankersley added an interception for the Tigers.

“I’m really proud of our staff and so happy for Clemson nation and our fans,” Swinney said.

The Tigers (13-1) for the second consecutive season will face Alabama for the national championship. That game will take place Monday, Jan. 9, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. It will be televised on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide (14-0) defeated Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl semifinal game.

