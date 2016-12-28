Thomas and Kirksey earn local PFWA awards

Thomas, who also earned the award in 2014, is the only player in team history to win the award more than once and the only lineman to win since its inception in 2001. Thomas has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons. Thomas holds the Browns record for most Pro Bowls, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (nine) and Lou Groza (nine). Thomas joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen (14), Mel Renfro (10), Barry Sanders (10) and Lawrence Taylor (10) as the only players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. Thomas has started all 159 career games and hasn’t missed an offensive snap (9,857 consecutive) since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Kirksey is fourth in the league with a career-high 136 tackles this season. He has registered nine games this season with at least nine tackles. He has started all 15 games and added 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed.

Cleveland Browns PFWA Player of the Year Winners:

2001 LB Jamir Miller

2002 RB William Green

2003 LB Andra Davis

2004 SS Robert Griffith

2005 RB Reuben Droughns

2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007 QB Derek Anderson

2008 DL Shaun Rogers

2009 KR Joshua Cribbs

2010 RB Peyton Hillis

2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2012 K Phil Dawson

2013 WR Josh Gordon

2014 OL Joe Thomas

2015 TE Gary Barnidge

2016 OL Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:

2001 QB Tim Couch

2002 DB Corey Fuller

2003 OL Shaun O’Hara

2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005 OL Jeff Faine

2006 DB Brian Russell

2007 K Phil Dawson

2008 DB Brandon McDonald

2009 LB David Bowens

2010 OL Joe Thomas

2011 DB Mike Adams

2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2013 OL Joe Thomas

2014 QB Brian Hoyer

2015 QB Josh McCown

2016 LB Christian Kirksey