Thomas and Kirksey earn local PFWA awards

Thomas, who also earned the award in 2014, is the only player in team history to win the award more than once and the only lineman to win since its inception in 2001. Thomas has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons. Thomas holds the Browns record for most Pro Bowls, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (nine) and Lou Groza (nine). Thomas joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen (14), Mel Renfro (10), Barry Sanders (10) and Lawrence Taylor (10) as the only players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. Thomas has started all 159 career games and hasn’t missed an offensive snap (9,857 consecutive) since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.
The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Kirksey is fourth in the league with a career-high 136 tackles this season. He has registered nine games this season with at least nine tackles. He has started all 15 games and added 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed.
Cleveland Browns PFWA Player of the Year Winners:
2001 LB Jamir Miller
2002 RB William Green
2003 LB Andra Davis
2004 SS Robert Griffith
2005 RB Reuben Droughns
2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley
2007 QB Derek Anderson
2008 DL Shaun Rogers
2009 KR Joshua Cribbs
2010 RB Peyton Hillis
2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2012 K Phil Dawson
2013 WR Josh Gordon
2014 OL Joe Thomas
2015 TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:
2001 QB Tim Couch
2002 DB Corey Fuller
2003 OL Shaun O’Hara
2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon
2005 OL Jeff Faine
2006 DB Brian Russell
2007 K Phil Dawson
2008 DB Brandon McDonald
2009 LB David Bowens
2010 OL Joe Thomas
2011 DB Mike Adams
2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson
2013 OL Joe Thomas
2014 QB Brian Hoyer
2015 QB Josh McCown
2016 LB Christian Kirksey