Jamie Meder named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In a 20-17 victory against San Diego on Saturday, Meder blocked a 32-yard game-tying field goal attempt with 3:45 remaining in the fourth quarter to help Cleveland secure the victory. He was the first Brown to block a field goal since Nov. 30, 2014. Meder added one tackle and a QB hit on defense.

This is Meder’s first Special Teams Player of the Week Award and the Browns’ first since WR Travis Benjamin won in Week 2 in 2015. Meder joins Corey Coleman (Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2) as weekly NFL award winners this season.

Since special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and special teams assistant Shawn Mennenga joined the Browns in 2011, the team has won seven AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards, including at least one each season.