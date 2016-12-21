Joe Thomas selected to team record 10th Pro Bowl

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by the fans, coaches and your peers,” said Thomas. “It is a feeling that never gets old. When I think about Jim Brown and Lou Groza, I think about not just two of the greatest Browns, but two of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NFL. It’s humbling to be mentioned in the same sentence as them. Those guys helped the Browns capture championships and that is one of my goals. Individual recognition is always nice, but I would trade it all for team success and that is what we work towards every day.”

Thomas joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen (14), Mel Renfro (10), Barry Sanders (10) and Lawrence Taylor (10) as the only players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. Thomas’ streak of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls is the longest active streak in the NFL.

A three-time Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree, Thomas has played in all 9,791 offensive snaps since joining the Browns as the third overall pick in 2007. It is the longest active stretch in the league. He has started the past 158 games at left tackle, which is also the longest active streak in the NFL among offensive linemen.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, “unconferenced” format. In addition to Thomas, DB Joe Haden was selected as an alternate.

BROWNS MOST PRO BOWL SELECTIONS

1. Joe Thomas T 2007-16 10

2. Jim Brown* RB 1957-65 9

Lou Groza* T 1950-55, 1957-59 9

4. Leroy Kelly* RB 1966-71 6

Gene Hickerson* G 1965-70 6

Dick Schafrath T 1963-68 6

* Denotes member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

MOST CONSECUTIVE PRO BOWL APPEARANCES TO BEGIN NFL CAREER

Merlin Olsen* DT Los Angeles Rams 14 (1962-75)

Joe Thomas OL Cleveland Browns 10 (2007-16)

Mel Renfro* DB, RB Dallas Cowboys 10 (1964-73)

Barry Sanders* RB Detroit Lions 10 (1989-98)

Lawrence Taylor* LB New York Giants 10 (1981-90)

Jim Brown* RB Cleveland Browns 9 (1957-65)

Franco Harris* RB Pittsburgh Steelers 9 (1972-80)

Derrick Thomas* LB Kansas City Chiefs 9 (1989-97)

* Denotes member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

MOST CONSECUTIVE PRO BOWL SELECTIONS - ACTIVE

1. Joe Thomas Cleveland T 10

2. Tom Brady New England QB 8