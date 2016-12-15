Hall of Fame plans celebration for 10 millionth fan

The Repository, Canton, Ohio

Dec. 14--The Pro Football Hall of Fame expects its 10 millionth visitor to pass through the gates before the end of the year and the Hall is planning a prize package to celebrate the milestone guest. In 2012, the Hall welcomed its 9 millionth visitor.

The 10 millionth visitor will win:

* Lifetime admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

* Two club seats to the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony

* Two club seats the 2017 NFL/Hall of Fame Game

* Two club seats to the 2017 Concert for Legends

* Two tickets to the Class of 2017 autograph session

* Four-night hotel stay for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Power by Johnson Controls

* $500 gift card to the Hall of Fame Store

* VIP behind-the-scenes tour on day of visit

Additionally, fans are invited to enter the Hall of Fame's 10 millionth fan sweepstake to guess the actual day the Hall welcomes its lucky visitor. One winner will be randomly selected from those who guess the correct day and will receive:

* Complimentary admission the Hall for a year

* Free museum parking

* 10-percent discount at the store and online

* $100 gift card to the Hall of Fame Store

* Autographed mini helmet

Deadline to enter is Dec. 16. Here is the link to enter the sweepstakes: http://www.profootballhof.com/10-millionth-fan-sweepstakes/

