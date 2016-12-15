Clemson loss brought change to Buckeyes

Ohio State was trying to end its 2013 season on a high note after its devastating loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes fell short against the Tigers, too, losing 40-35 in the Orange Bowl.

But that game proved to be hugely consequential in shaping the team that will face the Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. On both sides of the ball, the current Buckeyes can point to that Clemson game as a line of demarcation.

Offensively, the Orange Bowl turned out to be the last game that Braxton Miller would play at quarterback for Ohio State. The Tigers battered Miller all game, injuring his shoulder. When Miller's shoulder was slow to heal, he had surgery in February to repair what was diagnosed as a partly torn labrum. His labrum tore again late in training camp. J.T. Barrett, who had told family and friends in Texas that offseason that he merely aspired to be the holder on field goals in 2014, suddenly became the starting quarterback.

Who knows how things might have played out if Miller hadn't been injured against Clemson? Would Barrett have taken over in 2015? Would Cardale Jones ever have seen the light of day or just been another guy who came and went without leaving a mark?

On defense as well, the Clemson game proved to be a game-changer. Ohio State sprang unexpected leaks against Michigan before escaping 42-41 when Tyvis Powell intercepted a two-point conversion attempt. Then came the Michigan State debacle.

Clemson showed those results weren't aberrations. The Tigers repeatedly exposed Ohio State with bubble screens and other plays on the perimeter. Sammy Watkins caught 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Co-defensive coordinator Everett Withers had already announced he would leave to become head coach at James Madison. To replace him, Meyer hired Arkansas defensive coordinator Chris Ash and gave him the authority to change the Buckeyes' defense.

Working with defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, Ash re-oriented Ohio State's defense to stop the pass first instead of the run. Ohio State would challenge practically every throw, putting the onus on its cornerbacks to play man-to-man coverage.

This February, Fickell detailed the change.

"I can go all the way back to the Orange Bowl, to be honest with you," Fickell said. "For probably that year, and the eight years prior to that, we had played about 70 to 75 percent nickel defense. We call ourselves a 4-3, but in reality we played a 4-2-5 75 percent of the game. After that game specifically, knowing all the lateral plays and handing the ball to Sammy Watkins and blocking a little nickel back on the edge and the ball running over the edge laterally, we sat down and said, 'We're not going to have that again.'"

One change was the switch to using a hybrid linebacker -- called a walkout -- who could play the run and yet was fast enough to prevent plays on the perimeter. Darron Lee quickly emerged as a star at that position. Fickell has consistently praised Chris Worley's play there this year.

"With having that guy out there, the piece that we're looking for, is that we're going to try to shrink that field and only have to play one-third of the field," Fickell said.

Ohio State's defense enters its rematch against Clemson as a strength, not a weakness. Barrett, a redshirting freshman in 2013, has an extra year of experience because of what Clemson did to Miller three years ago.

In less than three weeks, the teams will meet again, and we will see how far the ripples from that Orange Bowl game really extended.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch

___

(c)2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.