Billy Price, AFCA All-American; Four 1st-Team AAs for OSU

Price thus becomes the fourth first-team All-American for Ohio State this season. The 6-4, 315-pound fourth-year junior from Austintown, Ohio, and Fitch High School, had been named second-team All-American on five teams, including by the Associated Press, Walter Camp and The Sporting News. He and Elflein, who have started alongside each other for 40 consecutive games, were the anchors of an Ohio State offensive line that ranks ninth nationally in rushing at 258.3 yards per game and was one of three units selected as a finalist for the Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year Award.

Elflein and Hooker have now completed a sweep of being named to every All-America first team and will thus become Ohio State’s 28th and 29th unanimous All-America selections.

Junior H-back Curtis Samuel earned first-team All-America status by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

2016 Ohio State All-Americans

First-Team

— Sr. OC Pat Elflein – AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, CBS Sports

— So. SAF Malik Hooker – AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, CBS Sports

— Jr. H-Back Curtis Samuel – Associated Press, The Sporting News

— Jr. OG Billy Price - AFCA

Second-Team

— Jr. OG Billy Price – Associated Press, Walter Camp, The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports

— Jr. LB Raekwon McMillan – Associated Press, Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports

— Sr. P Cameron Johnston – Associated Press, Walter Camp, USA Today, The Sporting News

— Jr. H-Back Curtis Samuel – FWAA, Fox Sports

Freshman All-American

— Fr. DL Nick Bosa – ESPN

— Fr. RB Mike Weber – USA Today