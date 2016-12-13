Tuner, Eagles playing in Bahamas Bowl

As a member of the Eastern Michigan Eagles football team, Tuner and the Eagles travel to the Popeyes Bahamas for the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23 to take on Old Dominion.

Turner is the team’s second leading rusher with 369 yard on 69 carries in nine games this season. He has scored four touchdowns and has a season long of 50 yards. He averages 41 yards a game and 5.3 yards per carry. Turner had a breakout performance on Oct. 1 against Bowling Green with a 107 yard performance carrying the ball 17 times and scoring a touchdown.

He followed that up with an 86-yard performance on Oct. 22 against Western Michigan with a touchdown. The 2014 Norwalk grad is a redshirt freshman and is majoring in Sports Management. He was listed as a 3-star prospect on ESPN and was the sixth best running back in Ohio during his senior season. He scored 79 rushing touchdowns and 84 total during his career. He owns eight Norwalk High School records including most career yards(5,682), touchdowns (79), carries (567), points (508).

He was the 2014 Division III All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year.

The Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 in the Bahamas.