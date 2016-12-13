Browns to play in 2017 International Series

“The NFL is commendably dedicated to developing football at all levels within the United States and throughout the globe, and we share in that commitment to help make our game as great as possible and the opportunities to bring it to more people, both within our community and in other regions,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “We appreciate the opportunity provided by the league selecting our team to join the many others who have represented their cities and the league internationally, as well as the unique experience it will give to our great fans who will join us in London and those who live overseas.”

“We are excited to represent our team, our city and our fans in London,” said Head Coach Hue Jackson. “This will be a great opportunity for our players to compete in a new environment and to benefit from the experience of playing in a game that receives as much attention as these international games.”

The Browns-Viking matchup is one of four regular season games scheduled in London next year, the most in league history, and Cleveland’s first-ever regular season game outside of the United States. Including 2017 contests, the NFL will have held 21 games in the UK since 2007 with 27 of the league’s 32 teams playing at least once in either London or Mexico during that time. From 2007-2017, 12 different clubs will have hosted a game outside of the United States.

Through the league’s commitment to growing the game internationally, all 32 teams are expected to participate in the NFL’s International Series. Since the league first held multiple games in London in 2013, 22 teams have been scheduled for at least one game in London or Mexico, including all four AFC North clubs.

The NFL has played three games in London each season since 2014.

Prior to the launch of the current International Series format, the Browns played three preseason games – vs. NY Jets in Montreal in 1988; vs. Philadelphia in London in 1989; and vs. New England in Toronto in 1993 – outside of the United States.

Browns season ticket members will receive the option to purchase tickets to the International Series Game through a special presale. More information regarding all ticket availabilities, including priority opportunities for Browns season ticket members, will be provided following the release of the full 2017 schedule.