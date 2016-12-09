The 2016 Rimington Trophy Winner is Pat Elflein of The Ohio State University

The winner of the Rimington Trophy is selected by determining the consensus All-American center pick from the Walter Camp, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America All-American teams.

Elflein, the 18th recipient of the award, will be honored by the Rimington Trophy Committee and the Boomer Esiason Foundation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 14, 2017 – in the same city where trophy namesake and Nebraska All-American, Dave Rimington, earned his place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Because of his leadership both on and off the field, Head Coach Urban Myer stated, “Pat is an All-American center, but he's also an all-American person, which is even more important. He came back to school for a fifth season to complete his degree and to lead this young team. I have tremendous respect for Pat. That’s why I named him a team captain back in January. I love him like a member of my family and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for him.”

Named the Big Ten Conference’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year this season and a first-team all-Big Ten choice for the third consecutive year, Elflein was not only a Rimington Trophy finalist, but also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and one of 20 players under consideration for the Lombardi Award. A team captain and a starter in 40 consecutive games, Elflein has anchored an Ohio State offensive line that ranks ninth nationally in rushing at 258.3 yards per game and is one of three units selected as finalists for the Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year Award.

“I am incredibly grateful to the representatives of the Rimington Trophy and to those who selected me to win this award,” Elflein said. “I am truly honored and proud to win this award and to be able accept it here in Atlanta with my family.”

“I thank coach Meyer and my position coaches – coach Studrawa and coach Warinner – for everything they’ve done to help me become the player and person I want to be. And I also want to thank my current and former teammates, and especially my offensive line teammates, for their great work and for the culture of respect, effort and team that we have within this program.”

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I-A College Football. Since its inception, the sixteen-year old award has raised over $2.75 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $120 million for CF Research. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

BEF supports the cystic fibrosis community through scholarship grants, transplant grants, exercise programs, and educational programs as well as funding CF research. To date, BEF has raised over $120 million. Please visit Esiason.org to learn more about our programs, teamboomer.org to join the team, and follow us at facebook.com/BoomerEsiasonFoundation and on Twitter @cysticfibrosis.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis is a rare, inherited, chronic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system, and reproductive system of about 30,000 Americans by causing a thick build-up of mucus that leads to blockage, inflammation, and infection.