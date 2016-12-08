J.T. Barrett Wins Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award

Barrett, previously named as the Big Ten’s quarterback of the year, has directed the No. 2 Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, including three wins over College Football Playoff poll Top 10 teams. He has 3,275 yards of total offense (2,428 pass, 847 rush) and has accounted for 33 touchdowns.
This is the fourth Silver Football for an Ohio State Buckeye in the last five years: QB Braxton Miller won it in 2012 and 2013 and RB Ezekiel Elliott last year. Ohio State players have claimed a total of 19 Silver Football awards.
Ohio State Silver Football Award Winners:
2016 – QB J.T. Barrett
2015 – RB Ezekiel Elliott
2013 – QB Braxton Miller
2012 – QB Braxton Miller
2006 – QB Troy Smith
1998 – QB Joe Germaine
1996 – OT Orlando Pace
1995 – RB Eddie George
1984 – RB Keith Byars
1981 – QB Art Schlichter
1975 – QB Cornelius Greene
1974 – RB Archie Griffin
1975 – RB Archie Griffin
1955 – HB Howard Cassady
1950 – HB Vic Janowicz
1945 – FB Ollie Cline
1944 – HB Les Horvath
1941 – FB Jack Graf
1930 – E Wes Fesler