J.T. Barrett Wins Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award

Barrett, previously named as the Big Ten’s quarterback of the year, has directed the No. 2 Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, including three wins over College Football Playoff poll Top 10 teams. He has 3,275 yards of total offense (2,428 pass, 847 rush) and has accounted for 33 touchdowns.

This is the fourth Silver Football for an Ohio State Buckeye in the last five years: QB Braxton Miller won it in 2012 and 2013 and RB Ezekiel Elliott last year. Ohio State players have claimed a total of 19 Silver Football awards.

Ohio State Silver Football Award Winners:

2016 – QB J.T. Barrett

2015 – RB Ezekiel Elliott

2013 – QB Braxton Miller

2012 – QB Braxton Miller

2006 – QB Troy Smith

1998 – QB Joe Germaine

1996 – OT Orlando Pace

1995 – RB Eddie George

1984 – RB Keith Byars

1981 – QB Art Schlichter

1975 – QB Cornelius Greene

1974 – RB Archie Griffin

1975 – RB Archie Griffin

1955 – HB Howard Cassady

1950 – HB Vic Janowicz

1945 – FB Ollie Cline

1944 – HB Les Horvath

1941 – FB Jack Graf

1930 – E Wes Fesler