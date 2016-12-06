Week away double-edged sword for Buckeyes

Now that everything worked out in the Buckeyes' favor anyway -- Ohio State still qualified for the College Football Playoff despite missing the conference title game -- the week off had a few benefits for the third-ranked Buckeyes.

While No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, and No. 3 Washington spent the week preparing for their respective conference championship games, Ohio State's players earned an additional week of rest and a rare chance for late-season conditioning.

The time off could prove valuable to the OSU coaching staff. Unburdened by game preparation, the Buckeyes coaches earned an extra week of recruiting just before the dead period that starts Dec. 12, during which coaches cannot have in-person contact with recruits.

"There's only one more week of recruiting," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "That's obviously a huge deal."

During the bye week, Ohio State landed its highest-rated recruit. A linebacker from Texas named Baron Browning, who had visited OSU for the Michigan game, verbally committed Thursday.

After Penn State beat Michigan State on the final day of the regular season Nov. 26, thus clinching the Big Ten East Division, the Buckeyes focused a large effort on recruiting. OSU finished playing host to 11 official visits that day, then Meyer said many OSU coaches were at the airport early on Nov. 27.

"The next morning we're all on planes -- I mean, before dawn -- and you're going," Meyer said. "No wonder half our coaching staff got sick and everything else, because it was a lot of work that week."

While those efforts might prove valuable come national signing day, the week off also had its downside.

The Buckeyes wanted to play for the league title, even if they got into the playoff without one.

"I mean, I wish we would have played. There's nothing like winning, especially winning the outright championship," defensive end Tyquan Lewis said. "Having a weekend off has its benefits. You get extra time to rest. Other than that, I like winning more than resting."

Meyer's immediate concern was competition. The Buckeyes' strong schedule is the reason they are playing in a national semifinal -- their win against Oklahoma in September serving as the linchpin to their case -- but they were idle for an important weekend.

The other CFP teams all had the chance to play and beat ranked teams last weekend, and Meyer said OSU will have to replicate that experience in practice.

"I'd much rather play in that championship game and win it because your team gets another chance to prepare and get better at their skill sets," Meyer said. "That just means we have to catch up that much. You have to somehow simulate that game here in the next couple weeks to get them ready to play in that final game.

"I think that's a big deal."

Meyer pointed to the 2006 season, during which he credited Florida's victory in the Southeastern Conference championship as a key component to their eventual national title blowout of Ohio State, which was idle in the days before the Big Ten had a championship game.

Without the benefit of such a game this season, Meyer said all nine position units of the current Ohio State team must use practice efficiently until the time the Buckeyes meet Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

"That's what's going to be needed in order to beat Clemson, make sure we're nine units strong," Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett said Sunday. "With this time we have, 27 days, we're going to be at a good place as far as being nine units strong. Our coach is going to do a good job of getting us ready for that."

