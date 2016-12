Leading the way was St. Paul senior Derek Gross who earned first team All-Ohio on defense as a linebacker. He was the only area first teamer on the list.

Zak Reed of St. Paul, Rhett Roeder of Monroeville and Colton Service of St. Paul all earned second team All-Ohio on offense while Conar Burns of Monroeville took second team honors on defense.

Luke Nickoli of St. Paul took third team All-Ohio honors on defense rounding out the area players.