Chargers season comes to an end against Crusaders, again

Only this time, there was not a dramatic walk-off field goal. The Edison Chargers found themselves in the state semifinals, again. They took on Canton Central Catholic, again and the Chargers season came to an end at the hands of the Crusaders, again. Only this time, it was a 24-14 final score in the Division V state semifinal matchup at Pat Catan Stadium at Strongsville High School.

The Chargers did strike first on the opening drive that made it seem like Edison was going to have its way offensively all night long. Division V District 6 Offensive Player of the Year Edison senior Sam Stoll took the handoff and dashed 33 yards for the opening score of the contest, less than three minutes into the game.

But the Crusaders would not be denied as they scored on their very first play from scrimmage on a Jack Murphy to Jaret Cummins 79-yard pitch and catch.

“It was a 4-vertical route and we didn’t get a jam on the receiver,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “They ran the same play later in the game and did find with it. Maybe it was nerves or whatever, but we didn’t get our technique right and they took advantage of it.”

Sam Mills added a 26-yard field goal before the end of the first quarter to make it 10-7 Crusaders. From there, Edison was unable to find that magic from the first drive and went into the locker room trailing by three at the half.

“Usually, in a game like this, the option gets going early,” Hall said. “Then they have to make their adjustments. It was just a chess match out there and we just couldn’t solve that team so I have to tip my cap to them.”

Canton would find the end zone again in the third to take a 17-7 lead as the Crusader defense held Edison scoreless until late in the fourth.

“We couldn’t get anything going offensively and that is a credit to their defense,” Hall said. “We couldn’t sustain blocks and their guys get off of blocks very well. They get to the ball vary fast and we just couldn’t solve their defense. We didn’t get any rhythm offensively and just kept giving them the ball back and it kind of wore us down a little bit.”

The Crusaders added another score early in the fourth on a Murphy 43-yard run. To that point, Edison’s defense had been on the field for 23 plays while the offense ran just 19 plays the entire second half. Hall admitted his defense played great.

“We were just on the field too much,” Hall said. “I thought the defense played great, but when our offense kept going 3-and-out, that was the biggest issue more than anything.”

The Edison offensive mustered 207 yards of total offense led by Stoll who piled up 74 yards on 14 carries with a score and senior Braden Ehrhardt who added 53 yards on 15 carries including the final score of the game on a 2-yard plunge midway through the fourth. Ehrhardt also finished with 37 yards passing on four completions.

“Our schemes were great, but we just couldn’t execute and that is a credit to them,” Hall added. “Our guys are great and they do not quit. We tried a few things with a couple wrinkles we had and were able to do some things. It is a testament to our team because they do not quit. We were able to punch one in and try for an onside kick. We shot everything we had at them trying to get that win.”

Stoll and Ehrhardt headline a 14-member senior class who played its final game in Edison Orange and Blue. Alex Neuberger had 16 yards on four carries in his final game as well. Same Roth, Mason Hall, Max Soviak, Dalton Burns, Bryce Ostheimer, Nick Hrivnak Zach Vitaz, Nick Frederick, Jacob Grant, Dawson Timbs, Jacob Thompson and Dakota Austin laced up the cleats for the last time for the Chargers.

Ostheimer has two catches for 21 yards in his final game at receiver. Hall admits this senior class will go down as one of the most successful football classes in Edison history.

“Back-to-back years they have won a regional title and we had never won a playoff game until last year when these guys were juniors,” Hall said. “It is a special group with great kids. Some of the coaches even said how fun it is to be around them because they make you enjoy being around them and letting you coach them. When they sit back and think about it, they will realize that what they did was pretty special.”

Not only will they leave an impact on the record books, but Hall is hoping to see the effects for years to come in his football program.

“We really hope that the young guys paid attention and have that same desire and drive to compete to match that desire ad really learn from that example,” Hall said.

The Chargers end the 2016 season with a 12-2 record and a regional title.

