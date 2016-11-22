OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule Announced

Single-game tickets will also be available next week at the participating schools for $10, or at the Ohio Stadium ticket office before each game for $15 (club level, with indoor access) or $12 (reserved).

2016 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

All games at Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University

Thursday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. – Division II

Friday, Dec. 2, 10:00 a.m. – Division VI

Friday, Dec. 2, 3:00 p.m. – Division IV

Friday, Dec. 2, 8:00 p.m. – Division I

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:00 a.m. – Division VII

Saturday, Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m. – Division III

Saturday, Dec. 3, 8:00 p.m. – Division V

All-Session Ticket Books

Two options for all-session ticket books are available for the football state championship games. All-session tickets in the club level, which are the chair-back seats on the west side of the stadium, are $105 each (includes all seven games) and also permit indoor access into the Huntington Club before, during and after each game. All-session reserved ticket books on the east side of the stadium, which don’t include indoor access, are $84 each (includes all seven games). Tickets can also be purchased at the Schottenstein Center box office or by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS.

Ohio Stadium Suites and RV Parking Available

Fans interested in watching the state championship games from a suite inside Ohio Stadium can contact Justin Doyle at doyle.106@osu.edu for pricing and availability. Overnight RV parking will be available for $25 per day in the South Riverbank lot. RV parking passes are available for sale day of game only. The lot opens at 7:00 a.m.

Media Coverage

Time Warner Cable SportsChannel will televise the seven state championship games live, and live streaming for TWC subscribers will be available at www.TWCSportsChannel.com. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all seven games. More information is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio. Media credential information is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

2016 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Pairings are shown with seeds and overall records.

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (12-1) vs. 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-0) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

3 Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-5) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

1 Massillon Perry (11-2) vs. 4 Hudson (11-2) at Uniontown Lake Alumni Field

4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-3) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (13-0) vs. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

2 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 1 Perry (13-0) at Youngstown Boardman New Spartan Stadium

3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (10-2) at London Bowlus Field

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

3 Milan Edison (12-1) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (9-3) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3 Coshocton (12-1) vs. at Lewis Center Olentangy Braves Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (13-0) vs. 5 Newark Catholic (9-4) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium

1 Hamler Patrick Henry (13-0) vs. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

3 Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-3) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

3 Minster (9-4) vs. 1 McComb (12-1) vs. at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

About the State Championships

The 2014, 2015 and 2016 OHSAA football state championship games have been hosted by the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and The Ohio State University Department of Athletics. For more information on the championships, contact Brian Timm at the GCSC at btimm@columbussports.org or Tim Stried at the OHSAA at tstried@ohsaa.org.

The football state championship games return to Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2017 and 2018.