And then there was one

Edison 27, Norwayne 20

As if Edison running back Sam Stoll needed to prove why he was named Division V District 6 Offensive Player of the Year, he sure cemented his legacy on Saturday night. After trailing 20-7 at the half, snow and wind started blowing across the turf in Medina as did the momentum as the Chargers pitched a shutout in the second half and tacked on 20 points to gather another trip to state.

It was the big plays made my Sam Stoll in the fourth quarter than sent the snow-covered Edison faithful into a frenzy. Facing a fourth-and-4 early in the fourth quarter trailing by six, the Chargers called on Stoll to get the first down and keep the drive alive. Stoll then broke free for a 29-yard touchdown and tied the game up at 20. Then, with 1:37 remaining and overtime seeming inevitable, Stoll broke loose again this time for a 55-yard dash giving Edison the lead and ultimately the win.

Stoll went off for 152 yards including 107 in the second half. He also added a halfback passing touchdown in the third when he found Bryce Osthimer for 12 yards and a score. Edison now plays a familiar foe in Canton Central Catholic, a team the Chargers lost to last season on a walk-off field goal. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Strongsville High School’s Pat Catan Stadium.

Warren JFK 48, St. Paul 13

St. Paul saw an impressive 2016 campaign come to a screeching halt on Saturday night thanks go a tough rushing attack from Warren JFK and white out conditions. JFK took its opening drive the length of the field to start the scoring then handed it over to its defense. The Eagles then scored on a 10-yard fumble return, a 45-yard interception return and a 1-yard run before the Flyers could get on the board.

Nick Lukasko found Paul Pearce wide open down the seem for a 15-yard pitch and catch while Derek Gross returned a fumble for a 25-yard score and the Flyers clawed back in the game after trailing 29-0 as fast as the snow was falling. But JFK added a 60-yard INT return for a score and added two more TDs in the second half while holding the Flyers to just eight plays in the second half.

St. Paul ends a magical run with a 12-1 record and loses just five seniors from the 2016 team. Derek Gross and Colton Service played their final games for the Flyers after piling up more than 3,000 yards combined. Owen Starcher, Dan Grine and Hayden Jaworski also played their final games in a Flyer uniform.

