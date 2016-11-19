JFK grounds Flyers in title tilt

Warren John F. Kennedy and St. Paul met up with a trip to the Final 4 on the line on Saturday at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium as each team braved the horrendous conditions. What turned out to be a 48-13 JFK victory proved that defense really wins championships. The Eagles scored three defensive touchdowns while the Flyers added one.

JFK got on the board first when Evan Boyd, who finished with 40 carries and 225 yards, found the end zone on a 4-yard plunge. Then the Eagles found themselves in the right place at the right time. First Ross Nocera scooped up a Flyer fumble and ran it 10 yards for the first defensive score. A minute later, Boyd picked off a pass returning it 45 yards for another score and before the first quarter was over, the Flyers trailed 29-0 after JFK added another Boyd TD to begin the second.

“We didn’t handle the elements very well in first quarter and they did,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “When they turned the turnovers into scores, it was tough to overcome. Hats off to them; they are a talented and well-coached team.”

But the Flyers didn’t just hand JFK the ball game. After creating a turnover of their own, the Flyers got on the scoreboard after Nick Lukasko found Paul Pearce for a 15-yard pitch and catch. Two minutes later, Derek Gross scooped up a JFK fumble and rumbled 25 yards to cut the JFK lead to 29-13.

“The weather had a little bit to do with that too,” Livengood said. “It played a big role early on creating turnovers and turning them into scores. What it came down to was they controlled the line of scrimmage and run the ball effectively and we were not. We just struggled with our run game and we couldn’t stop them.”

But Nocera returned the favor picking off a pass and returning it 60 yards for JFK’s third defensive touchdown of the night and giving the Eagles a 36-13 halftime advantage. The Eagles would score twice more after recovering their own fumble in their end zone in the third and a 45-yard punt return by Jacob Coates. In all, the Eagles score four times via defense or special teams.

The Flyers end their season at 12-1 with a Firelands Conference title and a regional runner-up trophy to add to an already crowded trophy case.

“I am so proud of our kids,” Livengood said. “Things didn’t come out our way and mistakes happened but you cannot question our effort and fight. We went into this season expecting to challenge these kids as a lot of them are first-year starters with not a lot of experience. We challenged them to win the fifth conference championship in a row and they did that. We challenged them to go undefeated and they did that.”

Not sure what to expect heading into the 2016 season, the Flyer faithful were treated to a perfect regular season; something not many Flyer teams can say they accomplished.

“We have had a lot of good football teams here at St. Paul and not many of them have been able to go undefeated,” Livengood added. “They accomplished a lot and I am very proud of them. it is tough sinking in right now and losing is tough to deal with because they have been such a great group of kids to work with. You never want your season to come to an end unless it is winning a state championship.”

The Flyers say goodbye to five seniors in Colton Service, Gross, Owen Starcher, Dan Grine and Hayden Jaworski. Gross proved why he was selected Division VII District 6 defensive player of the year with his defensive score while adding nine yards on the ground. Service finished with four.

“It was awesome,” Livengood said. “The one thing I know about each of them is they never want to come off of the field. Colton was dealing with a shoulder injury tonight and he just never wanted to come out. They are just wonderful hard working kids who never gave up. They are all great leaders and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Lukasko completed four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown while Pearce caught two passes for 22 yards and the score. Lukasko also ran for 10 yards. The Eagles pounded out 298 yards on the ground.

