Sounds crazy, but Hue Jackson is looking for some of that old Mangini magic

In one regard, though, the frustrated head coach of the 2016 Browns definitely wants to pull a Mangini out of his beat-up hat.

Pittsburgh is coming to town, hoping to avoid its first five-game losing streak since 2009. Mangini was front and center then.

He was having a miserable time as a first-year Browns head coach heading into a home game against Pittsburgh. The Browns were on a seven-game losing streak, having recently fired first-year general manager George Kokinis. With a lone win at Buffalo mixed in, the overall record was 1-11.

Somehow, against a Pittsburgh outfit that had 12 straight wins against Cleveland, Mangini's Browns beat the Steelers 13-6. It was Pittsburgh's fifth straight loss, the last loss, in fact, before the Steelers won out to finish at 9-7.

"I think I remember that game," said Joe Thomas, the only Browns player still around to remember it. "We sacked Big Ben six times. It was super cold. Mangini was the coach.

"Brady (Quinn) only completed a few passes. But we won. And it felt good to win."

The script is very familiar seven years later. Jackson is having a miserable time as a first-year Browns head coach. He takes an 0-10 record into a home game against Pittsburgh.

Jackson is looking for the kind of proof his program is going somewhere that only a win over Pittsburgh could provide. As in 2009, it would be the Steelers' fifth straight loss.

Pittsburgh tends not to do five-game losing streaks -- this would be the first since 2009. The Browns specialize in them -- they are in a six-year skid of five-game losing streaks. The Browns have lost at least five in a row within the 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011 seasons. This year is a five-game losing streak times two.

The last season in which Browns fans did not suffer through a five-game losing streak was 2010, Mangini's second year. That season, he lost his last four games and got fired immediately after a 41-9 rout at Pittsburgh.

Mangini wouldn't have gotten that far if he wouldn't have whipped the Steelers in 2009. A loss to Pittsburgh then would have dropped him to 1-12 at about the time incoming president Mike Holmgren was making big decisions. Mangini would have been fired.

Beating Pittsburgh, even under those circumstances, counted for something.

As Browns player Josh Cribbs put it after the game, "The Steelers are going to hear that bus engine all the way back home."

It was a weird game, won largely because Cribbs went crazy as a wildcat runner and return man, and certainly not because of the passing of Quinn (six-of-19, 90 yards).

The game had franchise-changing consequences. It was the first leg of a four-game winning streak to end the season, saving Mangini. The surge to 5-11 cost the Browns a shot at the No. 1 or No. 2 overall draft picks, which were spent on Sam Bradford and Ndamukong Suh.

Holmgren would have picked Bradford, given the chance. Instead, the draft spot was No. 7, and the pick was Joe Haden.

Mangini approach to his first year was similar to that of the 2016 regime, in some respects. Mangini emphasized organization and process as much as intuition, a description that could be applied to the new "Moneyball" Browns.

Mangini had the No. 5 overall pick but by the time trades were finished didn't wind up taking a turn until No. 21 (Alex Mack). He could not conceal his delight over amassing three Round 2 picks in one draft, used on Brian Robiskie, Mohamed Massaquoi, David Veikune.

Aside from an offensive lineman, John St. Clair, and a linebacker, David Bowens, he didn't bring in past-their-prime starters. He inherited older starters Jamal Lewis, Shaun Rogers and Robaire Smith, in addition to young quarterbacks Quinn and Derek Anderson.

His '09 team retained a young nucleus that had been brought in by the previous regime's general manager, Phil Savage. It included D'Qwell Jackson, Kamerion Wimbley, Eric Wright, Mike Adams, Brodney Pool, Joe Thomas, Cribbs and Lawrence Vickers.

The players didn't mesh. When the record in Mangini's second season reached 1-5 with a 28-10 loss to Pittsburgh, owner Randy Lerner confided that hiring Mangini had been a mistake. Holmgren assumed sweeping power, replacing Mangini with Pat Shurmur, who finished his first season on a 1-9 skid, capped by a home loss to Pittsburgh.

Now the Browns are in a 1-20 slump that wrecked the Mike Pettine regime and made a short honeymoon for Jackson. The consensus among fans seems to be that Jackson can't be fairly judged until sometime next year.

What chance does Jackson have, until roster reinforcements are added in the offseason?

His rookie quarterback, Cody Kessler, has an 0-7 record.

His No. 1 running back, Isaiah Crowell, hasn't reached 30 rushing yards in six of the last seven games.

His depth chart includes six rookies projected to start against Pittsburgh, six other rookies who have started at some point this year, and seven other rookies who have played.

Jackson needs only to look back at Pettine to understand how job security can change. A loss would put him at 0-11. Pettine was 7-4 after his first 11 games, including a 31-10 home win against Pittsburgh.

"When you have the record we do," Jackson says, "I expect things to be said.

"But we are comfortable and know exactly what we are trying to do. It is a tremendous plan."

In a Steeler-week twist, Jackson unintentionally borrowed from the Mangini plan. One of Mangini's staples was to have buzz words like "TRUST" painted onto the practice fields. Jackson had the word 'FINISH" painted in an end zone.

Meanwhile, a million Browns fans wonder. Will it be Pittsburgh week? Or when? When will the winning ever ...

START?

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP

___

(c)2016 The Repository, Canton, Ohio

Visit The Repository, Canton, Ohio at www.cantonrep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.