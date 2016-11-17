Johnny Manziel's domestic violence court hearing ends quickly as attorneys pursue dismissal deal

Prosecutors announced the deal at a hearing Thursday morning about Manziel's case, which has dragged on since the start of the year. They didn't say what the terms of the deal would be.

Manziel, 23, is accused of kidnapping, hitting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley in January. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Manziel in April on a charge of misdemeanor family violence assault.

Manziel, wearing a black suit with blue sneakers, attended Thursday's hearing with his attorney Jim Darnell and Assistant District Attorneys Jerry Varney and Stephanie Fargo.

Prosecutors and Manziel's defense team were trying to work out a "possible conditional dismissal agreement," Varney told Judge Roberto Canas. Details of the deal were not discussed in the courtroom.

After meeting with prosecutors and Manziel's attorney in his chamber for some time, the judge returned to the courtroom to say there was an agreement "in principle." He said he would give both sides two weeks to finalize the agreement.

The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Manziel and his attorney left the courthouse without commenting on the proceedings.

Crowley, the former girlfriend, accused him of kidnapping her, hitting her and threatening to kill her in January at Hotel ZaZa in Uptown during a fight over another woman. The pair broke up last December after dating for two years.

Crowley told police Manziel invited her to his hotel room to talk and slapped her on the head, rupturing her eardrum and causing her to lose her hearing.

She accused him of dragging her by the hair and forcing her into a car he drove to Fort Worth, where she lived.

Dallas police initially investigated the allegations but didn't file a criminal complaint. They later reopened the investigation and referred the case to a grand jury.

Manziel was indicted in April on the domestic violence charge and turned himself in to authorities. He was released after posting bond.

By July, he was reportedly on a mission to clean up his life.

That month, he reportedly sent Snapchat messages — including the "#SoberDay1" hashtag — to his friends with him drinking water while others were drinking alcohol.

