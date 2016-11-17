Flyers ready for speedy JFK

But especially in Ohio and the run dominated Division VII. It has been what has led the St. Paul Flyers to a 12-0 record and a chance to play for a regional title and a trip to the Final 4. Standing in their way is Warren John F. Kennedy, a Division VII powerhouse sporting an 11-1 record. As head coach John Livengood and his crew of coaches have prepared, there is one thing that really stick out when watching JFK.

“The biggest thing you notice about them is their athleticism jumps off of the field,” Livengood said. “We watched them live Week 10 and we have broke down films over the weekend and the early part of the week and they are athletic. They have a great team with good speed and are physical. They have good size up front with a good kicking game and a well-rounded team.”

The size up front doesn’t seem to phase the Flyers as the offensive line has been undersized in just about every matchup this season. Yet, they have blocked its way to sporting 3,706 rushing yards on the season and two runners with over 3,000 yards combined in Colton Service and Derek Gross. The size differential is nothing new.

“We deal with it every year,” Livengood said. “We just are not blessed with big guys here. Every once in a while we will get a bigger guy on the offensive line but for the most part, we have to rely on technique and execution. That is not something that we shy away from. Two years ago, We played Berlin Center and they had a 365-pound nose guard and I had a 165-pound center. It isn’t that much of a differential, but they have some size.”

The undersized line has focused on a number of techniques that have led to success over the years and Saturday night shouldn’t be much different. The Flyers will continue to focus on what they can control in the trenches

“What we have to focus on is footwork,” Livengood said. “We have aiming points and we have to compensate with using good fundamentals when you are giving up size. You just have to. Our kids really embrace that and do a great job with it.”

Livengood admits the success of the offensive line is made in the offseason and the 2016 line is built for big games and big moments like Saturday night.

“We work really hard on our speed in the offseason and we may not have a ton of speed but we have a lot of quickness,” Livengood said. “We have some great foot speed and it is an area that works for us up front when going against bigger defensive linemen. An understanding of what is coming at you is critical. Knowing what your opponent is bringing at you is huge. In games like this, you have to gain every advantage you possibly can. The mental preparation is just as important as physical preparation.”

JFK sports a state track champ as well as size and speed at receiver. However, there is not a huge emphasis on the pass game which means a lot of jet sweeps are about to come the Flyers way.

“The biggest thing that stick out is their speed,” Livengood said. “Jacob Coates at receiver and defensive back is a state champion in track and from what I understand he has a track scholarship to Youngstown State. They have a lot of speed out there so it is important for us to play very discipline. We have to make sure we put ourselves in good position on both sides of the ball. But especially defensively so we don’t give up the big play.”

JFK doesn’t just have speed on offense, but they may be even quicker on defense. After holding Mogadore to just three points in the regional semifinals, JFK may have the toughest defense the Flyers have seen to date.

“They have an attacking style defense and give up yards very grudgingly,” Livengood said. “They held Mogadore to three first downs and have pitched a number of shutouts this year. They are very good defensively and their secondary is full of ball hawks. We are going to have to play within ourselves and play smart. We have been in these situations before when we play a Berlin Center two years ago. We just cannot make mistakes.”

As good as JFK’s defense is, once simply cannot overlook St. Paul’s defense after it pitched a shutout against Monroeville in the regional semifinals. The Flyers are giving up a hair more than eight points a game this season and have really hung their hats on the defensive side of the football in recent weeks.

St. Paul and Warren JFK kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Strongsville High School’s Pat Catan Stadium.

