Edison seeking to shut down high-powered Norwayne

One such obstacle is Saturday’s Division V regional final contest.

However, this one will be more of a defensive battle for Edison, as they’ll have to shut down the Bobcat offense.

“They’re a little bit different of an animal than Eastwood,” Charger coach Jim Hall said. “Norwayne is a spread team and they have those very big targets in their receivers. It’s just a different kind of challenge this week defensively. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on the secondary. They’re talented guys and we just can’t allow them to have time to look down the field and give those guys opportunities.”

This will be Edison’s second trip in as many years to the Div. V regional final. They won it last season, defeating Chippewa 70-37 before falling to Canton Central Catholic in the state semifinal on a last-second field goal.

The game will be played at Medina High School’s Ken Dukes Stadium.

This time around, however, Edison plans on coming away with a win.

“We’re looking to bring a lot of pressure,” defensive lineman Dawson Timbs said. “They like to pass it. We can’t let them get those deep balls. That’ll be the key.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers want to be efficient with the ball.

“We need to sustain drives and eliminate penalties,” Hall said. “We’ll need to keep grinding and keep running the ball and make plays in the run game. That’s what we’re all geared for.”