Go Figure!

2

Number of area football teams remaining in the OHSAA High School Football Playoffs. St. Paul and Edison play at 7 p.m. on Saturday with St. Paul traveling to Strongsville and Edison heading to Medina.

15

Number of undefeated high school football teams remaining in the playoffs to date. The playoffs started with 31 teams without a blemish on their record with 28 of them being No. 1 seeds.

1

Number of No. 8 seeds remaining in the playoffs when Garrettsville Garfield punched its ticket to the regional finals as the only No. 8 seed in the state making the trip.

66

Number of yards covered by St. Paul senior Derek Gross on his touchdown run on Saturday night against Monroeville. The Flyers won 24-0 to advance to the regional finals.

99

Number of yards for Edison’s Sam Stoll during the Chargers win over Eastwood on Saturday night. The running back found the end zone four times on the night.

700

Amount of dollars raised by the South Central High School and Junior High Program to help seventh and eighth grade reading teacher Lisa Stoneham for her chemo treatments for cancer.

4

Number of different boys basketball Firelands Conference champions since the 2011-12 season. New London won it in 2011-12, Western Reserve in 2012-12, Plymouth in 2013-14 and 14-15 and South Central took it last season.

2000-01

The last time the South Central Trojans boys basketball team won the FC before ending the drought last season with a 17-7 record.

21-5

The final record of the New London girls basketball team in 2015-16. The Lady Cats won the Division IV district championship before losing to Gorham Fayette in the regional semifinals by just six points.

6

Number of letter winner lost by those same Lady Cats who return two letter winners yet still earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason polls.

8

Number of wins Norwalk boys basketball coach Steve Gray needs to reach No. 200 for his career. Five more wins and Gray will be the winningest coach in Norwalk history.

9

Number of wins St. Paul boys basketball coach Mike Smith needs to reach No. 300 for his career. No other St. Paul coach in history has more than 55.

