Two nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

Derek Gross of St. Paul ran for 116 yards on 13 carries scoring two touchdowns including a 66-yard run in a 24-0 win over Monroeville in the Division VII Region 25 semifinals.

Sam Stoll of the Edison Chargers ran for 99 yards on 18 carries scoring four touchdowns in the Chargers' 28-7 Division V Region 18 semifinal win over Eastwood.

