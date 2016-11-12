Chargers shock Eagles, will play in second straight regional final

The Eagles were able to move the ball well for their first possession, however the drive came to an end after a missed field goal. The Chargers then took over the ball - and ultimately the game as Sam Stoll had two touchdown runs before Eastwood was able to find the end zone.

Although once they did, they were not able to score again as the Edison defense locked down, forcing three turnovers.

Stoll's first of four touchdowns came at 3:48 in the first quarter. James Hill added the point-after to make it 7-0.

“I think getting up (first) is always important,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “It takes a little pressure off being able to move the ball a little bit and our defense really showed itself what it could do and that was a big story.”

The Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Chargers recovered at the Eastwood 21-yard line. However, Edison was unable to extend their lead, as the drive stalled after a failed 4th down conversion.

Eastwood’s next possession would have resulted in a punt, but the snap was high and the Eagle punter was tackled in the backfield. The Chargers capitalized on the mistake by scoring its’ second touchdown of the game on another 1-yard run by Stoll to make it 14-0.

Eastwood responded with a 76-yard strike from Jake Pickerel to Jaden Rayford to cut Edison’s lead in half, 14-7.

Undeterred, Edison strung together a nice drive that resulted in another Stoll touchdown. First, a facemask penalty called against the Eagle defense put the ball at midfield, then quarterback Braden Ehrhardt and running backs Cody Scott and Stoll marched down the remainder of the field before Stoll punched it in from five yards out, putting the score at 21-7 in favor of the Chargers.

The score remained the same until late in the fourth quarter when Stoll once again found pay dirt, this time from 39-yards out for the final score.

Stoll gave all the credit to his offensive line.

“They’re the ones who made it possible for me to score. Our wide receivers did a good job of holding blocks too. A lot of the other guys are the ones doing the dirty work and I was just the lucky one that got to punch it in,” the junior said.

Hall was surprised to hear that Stoll scored all four touchdowns.

“The offense starts with Sam. He’s a guy that can make plays like that for us and I think our players look to him to do that and he was able to do it tonight. But I think anybody will tell you that all 11 guys were contributing somehow. You don’t see it, Sam may get the notoriety in the end, but it’s a team effort.”

Stoll finished with 99 yards on 18 carries, while Ehrhardt added 96 yards on 20 rushes. Ehrhardt only threw the ball four time, completing one pass for 33 yards to go with one interception.

“It was a hard fought game,” Ehrhardt said. “Eastwood is a good team and I give them credit. But our guys stuck to the basics like we wanted to and we came out victorious.”

The Chargers will take on Norwayne (11-1) next week in the regional final. Norwayne defeated Swanton 28-21 Saturday night to advance.

“We try to get better at what we do,” Hall said. “It’s as much about, and I think any coach with tell you, it starts to become as much about you as your opponent. What do you have to do to get better? We have to get in the film room and look at ourselves and see what we need to do and then we need to go out and correct it and work hard in practice. To get better on Friday, or Saturday night, you have to do during the week in practice.”