Flyers, Eagles lace 'em up with no tomorrow

It is always a fun time with St. Paul and Monroeville get together on the gridiron. Throw in a playoff atmosphere and you are just asking for a thrill.

The Flyers and Eagles will face off for the fourth time in two seasons and it will be the second consecutive year they meet in the playoffs. The kickoff countdown has already begun with a 7 p.m. time on Saturday at Perkins High School’s Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium.

“Playing each other four times in two years is never easy,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “I am sure their kids feel just like ours with an extra bounce in their step when it is Monroeville week.”

“For coaches, it will be the mental part of playing that many times in two years,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “We have to prepare these kids to be successful. Someone told me we haven’t beaten St. Paul since 2010. It has been six years since we came out of that matchup with a win and we have never beaten them in the playoffs. So those things are just some of the things we have to overcome”

For the Eagles and Flyers, the run game has been the bread and butter for both offenses. The Flyers own 3,425 rushing yards on the season while the Eagles are up to 2,927. Neither team does a whole lot of passing but they have still seen some success through the air with 921 yards from St. Paul and 853 from Monroeville. On paper, it is hard to really tell who is who.

Leading rushers for the Flyers is the dynamic duo of Colton Service and Derek Gross. Service is the team’s leading rusher with 1,535 yards and 21 touchdowns while Gross has 1,294 yards and 17 scores. Noah Good adds another option in the back field with 190 yards on the season and a score. Thane Crabbs has 28 rushing attempts with 102 yards and four touchdowns in an injury plagued season.

For the Eagles, Colten Millis has stepped in the lead rushing role after Blake Anderson went down with a broken leg in Week 5. Before his injury, the senior racked up 934 yards on 132 carries and 14 touchdowns and Millis stepped in to pile up 1,104 yards on 146 carries and 21 scores. Sophomore Dominic Ruffing has walked in to a back up role as a sophomore with 260 yards and four scores while Logan Benfer continues to prove he is versatile with 253 rushing yards and three scores.

Each coach admitted it is a huge game for their seniors. St. Paul carries just five on the roster with one injured.

“It is a small but mighty class,” Livengood said. “When you look at this class, as eighth graders, they won conference and have won it every year in high school. It says a lot about them with only five guys in the class. Each player has emerged in a different way and have contributed in a different way.”

With Service and Gross headlining the class, Livengood admits Hayden Jaworski has had a major impact on his team as he recovers from an injury.

“Hayden Jaworski basically missed the majority of last season with an injury,” Livengood said. “He worked incredibly hard to get back and was going to be a 2-way starter for us and then tore his ACL in the first scrimmage of the season. It was heartbreaking but he has maintained a great positive attitude and is a great leader. He is at practice every day.”

“Owen Starcher has really stepped it up and caught some huge passes for us this season,” Livengood said. “He has played well defensively for us and Danny Grine is in his second year starting at offensive tackle and he has done a great job for us. Those five kids have done a great job and have stuck together to be great leaders.”

The Eagles field 15 seniors on the 2016 squad. The seniors had quite a roller coaster ride of a career going 1-9 as freshmen and sophomores then making the playoffs as juniors with a 6-5 record and now sporting a 10-1 record heading into Saturday’s showdown. Stecher admits his seniors have a blue collar type of attitude when it comes to playing football.

“They have taken a beating and the brunt of if Monroeville football will ever come back,” Stecher said. “These kids have been resilient and possess perseverance which not a lot of kids have. Football helps you in life and hopefully this roller coaster career they have had will help them in life. I always tell them that it matters when you are 30. They have persevered over the last three years I have been here and it is just great to see where these kids are at right now. Are they happy with it? Of course. Are they satisfied? No. They want to go further.”

Both teams can make noise in the pass game as Adam Rogers slings the rock for the Eagles and Nick Lukasko is under center for the flyers. Lukasko had 921 yards on the season with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while Rogers had 776 yards, eight TDs and eight INTs. Millis is the only other player to record passing yards between the two teams with a 77 yard touchdown as his only completion.

Benfer is the Eagles top receiver with 353 yards and three touchdowns while Paul Pearce leads the receiving corps at St. Paul with 343 yards and five scores. With all of the firepower on offense, Stecher knows this one will come down to the minor details.

“It will come down to field position again and not making mistakes; error free football,” Stecher said. “For the kids, they just need to enjoy the moment. It is a football game and it will be big with the crowd there, but with these guys, nothing has really rattled them. If we can just keep our nerves in check, we can minimize those mistakes and let the scoreboard dictate our success.”

The Flyers and Eagles give the Firelands Conference two teams in the Top 16 remaining in Division VII. Livengood knows it looks good when people look at the FC but knows this is an always highly anticipated matchup no matter the circumstances.

“I think it is a great tribute to our conference,” Livengood said. “I think it is a great tribute to Monroeville’s program and how far they have come the last few years. To have two Firelands Conference teams in this position speaks well of our conference. I have always thought St. Paul and Monroeville is a very meaningful game. It gets portrayed that it has kind of lost its luster for a period of time but that isn’t the case. I have always felt that you could have two 0-9 teams playing and if it is Monroeville and St. Paul, there will always be a very good crowd there and a lot of intensity of the game. It doesn’t matter which sport. There is that rivalry with two communities who are very close in proximity and two schools who are very similar in their ideals, philosophies and work ethic. It makes the rivalry so much more meaningful.”

Win or lose, Stecher knows the 2016 Eagles are a special team and the effects of the 2016 season will be felt for a long time with the hopes of bringing back sustained success to Monroeville football.

“If they win, they are the better team,” Stecher said. “That is just the way it is, but we are ready for the challenge. They are the champs. They have done an amazing job to beat a program like that. You have to build a program to beat a program. We are making those steps and hopefully this week we can get over the hump. I am just super happy for these guys. I don’t ever want this season to end. It is like Christmas again.”

The FC Showdown Round 2 will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Perkins with the winner advancing to the regional finals against the winner of Mogadore and Warren John F. Kennedy.

You may not want to miss this one.

