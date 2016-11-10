J.T. Barrett Named a Semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

Barrett, from Wichita Falls, Texas, and Rider High School, is averaging 281.7 yards of total offense per game to rank second in the Big Ten Conference. He has 27 touchdowns responsible for – 21 touchdown passes and six rushing touchdowns – and is 11th nationally in points responsible for with 162.

Barrett, who is 23-3 as a starting quarterback and has led the Buckeyes to an 8-1 record and a No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings, has passed for 513 yards the past two games while completing 67 percent of his throws with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Fan Vote Included

The Davey O’Brien Fan Vote counts as five percent during each round of the voting process, and is combined with the results from the foundation’s national selection committee, which is comprised of journalists, broadcasters, commentators and former winners.

After clearing the first round totals, the fan vote at www.VoteOBrien.org will reopen today (Nov. 10) and remain open until noon (CT) on Sunday, Nov. 22, for the second round of balloting. Fans are invited to cast their vote for the nation’s best college quarterback as often as once daily per email address.

In conjunction with ESPN, the Davey O’Brien Foundation and the Selection Committee will release the names of the three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The 2016 Davey O’Brien winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday, Dec. 8.