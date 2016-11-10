BTN to become first college sports network to produce live football game in virtual reality

“We’re always exploring ways to integrate new technology into the Big Ten fan experience,” said Michael Calderon, BTN Vice President of Digital Media and Programming. “We see virtual reality and our partnership with VOKE as an opportunity to provide Big Ten fans a unique way to watch their favorite team from a whole new perspective.”

VOKE’s TrueVR platform will utilize four 180-degree HD cameras to bring fans onto the field and into the action no matter where they are. Augmented graphics and live audio stream will allow fans to stay informed throughout the game. Fans will be able to access the TrueVR experience by downloading VOKE’s GearVR app from the Oculus Store and using a Gear VR headset and Samsung mobile phone. The game will be available on the BTN channel within the VOKE GearVR app. There will also be "live" highlights posted in the app in near real time throughout the game, a first for a live VR broadcast. Additionally, VOKE will provide several headsets in the press box to sample the experience for media.

“We are excited to partner with the Big Ten Network to create the first-ever live VR broadcast of a football game by a collegiate sports network,” VOKE Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Jonas said. “The history, tradition and passion in the Big Ten is incredible and this partnership will introduce live VR to a rabid fan base, while allowing BTN to provide their audience with a fully immersive experience no matter where they are.”

Saturday night’s game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the newly relaunched BTN2Go. Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington will have the call from Lincoln, Neb.

About BTN: A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, BTN is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 1,000 events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. BTN2Go is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Events include football, men’s and women’s basketball games; dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events; studio shows; and classic games. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments of some of the nation’s finest universities. The groundbreaking Student U initiative provides real-world experience for students interested in careers in sports television. The network is in more than 60 million homes across the United States and Canada, including carriage by all the major video distributors, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter Communications, Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Mediacom, RCN, WOW!, and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. For additional information, go to www.btn.com.

About VOKE: VOKE is a cutting edge virtual reality company, based in Silicon Valley, that is focused on building the next generation of fan engagement for live sports and entertainment. The flexibility of VOKE’s TrueVR™ technology platform enables media companies to build live and on demand VR experiences for their audiences across a variety of mediums, including their own channels and branded apps. The platform has already been used to entertain fans worldwide during live shows and events, including the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, the CBS Morning Show and live streams of concerts, NBA, NFL and college football games.