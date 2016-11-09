Service, Gross the 'Dynamic Duo'

For the St. Paul Flyers, fielding two 1,000-yard rushers has led to a Firelands Conference championship season, an 11-0 record and a chance to play for a regional title. Seniors Derek Gross and Colton Service have been staples in the Flyer backfield all season long.

The Dynamic Duo has combined for 2,829 of the Flyers 3,425 total rushing yards in 2016. Of the 45 rushing touchdowns, Service and Gross have 38 of them. Service leads the team in rushing with 1,535 yards on 184 attempts for a 8.3 yards per carry average. He has found the paint 21 times on the ground. Gross is a close second with 1,294 yards on 175 carries for a 7.4 yards per carry average and 17 trips to the end zone.

“They mean a lot to our program,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “They are a lot like all of our kids. They work hard and put their time in during the offseason. They are great team players as well. I think a big component in success is how much you love your teammates and care about your teammates. Those two are a great example of that.”

Service is also second on the team in receiving yards with 142 yards on just eight catches and taking one of those to the end zone. Gross gets in on the passing game action as well with seven catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

But the pair don’t only shine on the offensive side of the football. Gross leads the team in tackles with 111 while Service has 63 in a smaller role on that side of the ball. Gross has two interceptions to his name and four sacks on the season while Service picked off his first pass during last week’s playoff opening win over East Canton. He also has three sacks on the year.

After last week’s win, Service said he was excited that Livengood trusted the duo to be such a big part of the game plan. Perhaps their stats are why.

“It makes me smile,” Livengood said in reaction to Service’s words. “They are both wonderful kids and they have earned that trust. They put their time in and worked hard for four years and it is their time to shine now and be leaders. They are great football players who are physically tough and get the best out of their abilities.”

“It is hard to say why,” Service said as to why Livengood trusts them so much. “We just worked for this role for so long and to finally achieve it is nice. It just developed over time and it is fun.”

Last season, the Flyers had a different dynamic duo in Jaret Nickoli and Brad Smith. As those two departed, it was unclear as to who would step in and fill the void. Gross and Service were up to the challenge.

“It feels great,” Gross said about filling in. “”Jaret and Brad left a big role to fill and to be able to reach 1,000 yards is a dream come true. I owe it all to the line. They do an excellent job blocking and they work hard every day.

“They bust their butts everyday in practice. They do the little things all the time. Their steps are always right and I don’t think I have every seen them not finish a block. They are fun to run behind.”

Gross has been an defensive starter for the past three seasons and recently started on offense as a junior, but it is the first time he has been able to be the feature back in the offense. He spent much of last season blocking for Smith and Nickoli. Service was a starter on last year’s defense that helped the Flyers to a 10-2 overall record and a FC title. he saw a bit of time on offense as a blocking back as well. This season, he has taken a lesser role on defense and the highlight role on offense.

“They are leaders,” Livengood said. “They both have really stepped into that highlight role. We had Brad Smith and Jaret Nickoli last year and these guys have stepped in and have done a really great job. I think they have embraced the role of being a senior leader. They are great kids.”

The pair hardly ever leave the field and can be caught making the unnoticed play at the right moment.

“They are both special teams players and return guys on punt and kickoff and coverage guys on punts and kickoffs,” Livengood said. “They play a vital role in every aspect of the game. You get caught up in who is carrying, catching and throwing the ball but to me, everybody has a key part. What gets lost in everything is how well they block for each other. What gets lost is defensively the secondary doing their part and the line doing their part.”

Going from minor roles to major roles in the matter of a year took a lot of hard work. But Service admits it didn’t happen by accident. It was during the summer workouts through his high school career that prepared him for this moment during his senior season.

“The biggest thing is the offseason,” Service said. “That is where we really try to excel as a team. Getting in the weight room and trying to be a leader in conditioning work outs. We try to set a good example to the underclassmen. We try to go that extra step because what you do when no one is watching is what makes the biggest difference on the field under the lights.”

It is that work ethic and determination that Livengood hopes trickles down to his underclassmen for the future. But there is one major trait that he hopes gets passed down as well.

“They are both very unselfish,” Livengood said. “They get a lot of attention and accolades for their individual statistics, but you wouldn’t know it talking to them. They are always making the extra block, motivating their teammates and helping the younger guys when they are rotating in. They help coach and make sure their teammates are in the right position. To them, it doesn’t matter who carries the ball more. If we went out and threw the ball 40 times a game, it wouldn’t matter to them.

“All they care about is going out and being successful and making sure the team is successful. That is what gets lost. Everyone focuses on how many yards and touchdowns they have, and it is well deserved, but to them, it doesn’t matter. They both played the same role offensively last year. They were both blocking backs and that didn’t matter. That was their role and they were both just as satisfied doing that role as they are out there scoring touchdowns and getting the bulk of the carries. Their unselfishness and the way that they care about their teammates is the two things I think the underclassmen will remember most about them going forward.”

The Flyers take on Monroeville in the regional semifinal playoff game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium in Perkins.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333