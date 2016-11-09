Browns matchup: Ravens safety Eric Weddle spearheads rejuvenated defense

The Ravens were pitching a shutout until the fourth quarter and held on for the victory. The Browns get to deal with them next.

"We stopped the run, kept their running game in check, which is no easy task," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said during a conference call with the Cleveland media, "and we did not let them throw it over our heads. Those are probably the two things."

That latter fact is key and one reason for that success comes courtesy of safety Eric Weddle. Weddle is a three-time Pro Bowler who came to the Ravens in free agency during the offseason.

Pro Football Focus ranks the former San Diego Charger as an elite player on the Ravens defense. Weddle is second on team with 41 tackles (22 solo) and has an interception and a pass defensed.

"He is the same player that he has been when he was in San Diego," Browns tight end Gary Barnidge said. "He has done a good job. He is a true leader for their defense and has done a good job."

Barnidge will likely see a lot of the 10-year veteran Thursday night in Baltimore.

"He is just very smart. He knows and he pays attention to the formations and stuff. He knows what is coming," Barnidge said of Weddle. "He is a real student of the game and that shows on the field because he knows what is going to happen and he is picking up on things. With guys like that, you just have to try to confuse them by doing different things."

"Smart" is the word that comes from those asked about Weddle. How he uses that football intelligence is the key.

"He will start on one side of the field, and by the time the ball is snapped, he might be totally on the other side so you have to be really alert to where he is at all times," said Browns quarterback Cody Kessler, who will start against the Ravens.

Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith sees a lot of Weddle in practices and appreciates his talents.

"He brings a lot of attributes," Smith said. "He has those guys, just helping them and being a guy that can really be an asset and really just help the defense on the back end."

Browns coach Hue Jackson referred to him as a quarterback on the field.

"He is a veteran player. He is very smart," Jackson said. "You can tell he studies the game because he normally knows where the ball is going before you even say 'set, hut.' He has done a good job for them, and he has helped solidify their defense in the back end."

Weddle's already had some success against the Browns this season. In their game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 18, he intercepted a deep pass from Browns quarterback Josh McCown just before halftime. He also had five tackles in that game.

Smith and Jackson's assessment that he's solidified the back end of the Ravens defense shows in the league rankings.

Returning to the consistency established by defenses led by retired linebacker Ray Lewis, the Ravens currently rank second in the NFL in overall defense (seventh pass, second rush). Defense is the reason the Ravens are tied with Steelers atop the AFC North, albeit with 4-4 records, given the offense ranks 27th (20th pass, 28th run).

"I think we're going to keep putting our heads down and keep grinding," Weddle said after the win over the Steelers. "We're not really worried about what the outside thinks or wants or appreciates or thinks we're good or not."

