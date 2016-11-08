Playoff tickets on sale now

St. Paul High School will be selling pre-sale tickets for Saturday's Division VII playoff game vs. Monroeville at Perkins High School.

Tickets will be on sale during school hours beginning Wednesday, November 9th through Friday, November 11th in the High School office. Tickets will be sold until 2 pm on the November 11th.

All pre-sale tickets are $8. All tickets will be $9 at the gate. St. Paul High School will receive a portion of the pre-sale.

Monroeville High School will be selling pre-sale football playoff tickets for the game against St. Paul on Wednesday from 6pm - 8pm in the MAC, and during school hours on Thursday in the athletic office. Monroeville will receive a portion of the proceeds from pre-sale tickets, so please purchase them at the school.

Edison High School will be selling presale tickets for the Regional Semi-Final football game vs. Eastwood at Fremont Ross High School. The game is Saturday at 7pm. Presale tickets are $8 while all tickets at the gate will be $9. Edison will receive a portion of the presale tickets sold. Sale times are as follows: Wednesday and Friday 7am - 3:30pm. Thursday 7am-7pm. Saturday 10am - 12:00pm.