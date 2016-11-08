High school athletes can create change too

This was back in the day about 20 years ago when I was a little 6-year old runt running around as the ball boy for the Big Red. It was also the day when Plymouth actually had a newspaper. Anyone remember the Plymouth Advertiser? My walls of my bed room were peppered with cutouts of my favorite Big Red players.

Erik Gurney, Chad Hall, Kevin Mongold, Ronnie Haymond, Zak King, Nick Fenner, Scott Albright and Joe Irelan filled the papers every Saturday morning and like clockwork, I would cut out those pictures and stories and find a rare open spot on my wall. Those guys were who I wanted to be like. I wanted to dunk like Gruney, shoot like Ronnie and dribble like Hall.

I didn’t know it until I sat down to figure out my next column, but these players had such an influence on my life — possibly the most besides my parents. The only thing I wanted to do was play basketball. Forget video games, chasing girls or anything for that matter. I wanted to wake up to the sound of a ball bouncing in my drive way with all of the neighborhood teenagers would be in our drive way playing 3 on 3.

Hall was my neighbor along with his brothers Stacy and Steve, who held the scoring record at Plymouth for a long time, his dad David and mom Bibby. Though he was 12 years older than me, he taught me about the game. I never saw him do a bad thing in his life. He was a heck of an artist and build Bart Simpson snowmen every year.

Fast forward to 2016 where athletes like Colin Kapernick are trying to create social change by kneeling for the National Anthem. This act made me think about how high school athletes have the power to create social change too, but at a much younger level. There are always young kids running around the gym like I was when I was 6. The actions of the high school athletes resonates with the youth of the area. I remember every move those guys made on and off the court.

In Week 7, the above picture was taken of the Monroeville and New London teams kneeling at the 50-yard line after the contest to give thanks for the ability to play the game. I could look up the score, but that doesn’t seem to matter. I could look up how many rushing yards each player had, but that doesn’t matter. The only thing that does matter is these players joined hands as respect for one another and showed unity even after a fierce football game.

The little ones in the stands and running around the sidelines saw this and I would put money on it that they will remember that moment for a long time. They, too, will ask to join hands at the 50-yard line after their games when they get in high school. They will think twice about decisions they make when they are in high school that could possibly effect their lives.

The other picture is of Norwalk’s Key Warnke, the Truckers’ volleyball team manager. She held the position for four seasons until one night, when she was able to sport the blue and gold in a regular season game. With the match in hand Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski pointed to Warnke and told her to get in the game. As you can see, she experienced a thrill of a lifetime.

She showed the youngsters of Norwalk to never give up on a goal, even if it seems unreachable. Never stop believing in yourself. I was told she showed up the day to practice with her knee pads ready to go just in case coach needed her again. Key won the Reflector Player of the Week for her efforts.

I am sure there are countless others out there providing a positive influence to today’s youth just as those Big Red players did for me back in the day. The positive influence doesn’t have to be to the extent of Kapernick’s race-changing stand, but high school athletes can set a good example for today’s youth. There are so many temptations in this world and most do not have a very good outcome. If a high school athlete can influence a youngster to avoid these temptations, the chain effect could spread causing a generation to generation change for the better.

So if you have a story of a high school athlete from our area providing a positive influence on today’s youth, shoot me an email at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and let me know about it. I would be more than happy to do the story. Who knows, it might end up on a kid’s bedroom wall.

