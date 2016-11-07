All three teams keep dream alive

St. Paul 56, East Canton 20

The Flyers played an incredible run game on Saturday night with 454 yards of a run game between two unstoppable forces in Colton Service and Derek Gross. The dynamic duo rushed for over 1,000 yards each during the regular season and started their senior playoff season off right with over 200 yards each. Service went for 250 and Gross 204 while Service reached the end zone five times and Gross three. Those two scored every Flyers touchdown on Saturday and Joey Catalano drilled eight extra points on the evening.

The win sets up a meeting with cross-town rival the Monroeville Eagles at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Perkins High School’s Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium. It will be the fourth time in two seasons the Eagles and Flyers walk into battle against each other. The Flyers are 3-0 in the previous three meetings.

Monroeville 55, Windham 6

The Monroeville Eagles took on the Bombers, but it was the Eagles who made the explosion. Colten Millis had a Reflector Player of the Week nomination worthy performance with more than 200 yards of offense and five touchdowns. Adam Rogers added 61 yards on the ground and Dominic Ruffing added 51. The Eagles had just two passing yards in the contest as the Eagles used the run game to run away with the regional quarterfinal win.

Obviously, the Eagles used the win to advance to the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Perkins High School’s Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium to take on FC foe St. Paul. The two teams met in Week 10 in what was the game of the year and an incredible defensive battle coming out to a 14-8 St. Paul win. Buckle up, it is going to be a good one on Saturday.

Ticket information for these games are not yet available.

Edison 30, Gahana Columbus Academy 14

The Chargers owned a small 16-14 lead at the end of the first half. They proceeded to pitch a shutout in the second half for a convincing playoff opening win on Saturday. The defensive performance was highlighted by five Charger sacks. Jared Tomson had a pair while Alex Neuberger, John Mason and Cameron Perdue had one each.

The Chargers move on to play Eastwood who was a 35-28 winner over Marion Pleasant in the opener. Eastwood is the second seed in Region 18 while Edison earned the third seed. That game will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Fremont Ross High School.

Edison High School will be selling presale tickets for the regional semifinal football game against Eastwood at Fremont Ross High School. The game is Saturday at 7pm. Presale tickets are $8 while all tickets at the gate will be $9. Edison will receive a portion of the presale tickets sold. Sale times are as follows: Wednesday and Friday 7am - 3:30pm. Thursday 7am-7pm. Saturday 10am - 12:00pm.

