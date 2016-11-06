Chargers use big second half to keep season alive

But how good was anyone’s guess. The Chargers lost a lot of senior leadership — yet on Saturday they found themselves right where they were at the same time a year ago.

The Chargers — ranked No. 6 in the final Division V Associated Press poll — embarked on their quest for Columbus with a 30-14 Region 18 quarterfinal win over visiting Gahanna Columbus Academy in Milan Saturday night.

With the win, Edison (10-1) advanced to the second round against Eastwood (10-1) next Saturday at a site to be determined today.

Leading 16-14 at halftime, the Chargers rode a strong running game and a defensive shutout in the second half to another playoff win.

“I don't know that we dominated the line of scrimmage, I thought they played pretty well,” Edison coach Jim Hall said of the Vikings (8-3). “Hats off to them — they came in here, and they're a real physical defense and were able to take away some of the things we like to do.

“But we made some adjustments and a lot of them were mental adjustments and just coming off the ball more physically,” he added. “We made way too many mistakes early in the game, but this is the survive and advance season and we were able to get a win.”

Sam Stoll again led Edison, rushing for more than 100 yards and throwing a 45-yard touchdown on a halfback pass to Bryce Ostheimer to cap the scoring.

“We have had that play available to us all year,” Hall said. “We felt like they were gang tackling and really flying to the football, so we thought that maybe there would be an opportunity there that they would take their eyes off the receiver, so we ran it, and it worked for us.”

If Stoll was nervous making the throw — he wasn’t copping to it.

“In that situation, you just have to have confidence in yourself,” Stoll said. “Bryce ran a nice route and got open and I just threw it to him, I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Edison opened the scoring with a 38-yard run by quarterback Braden Ehrhardt, then after a Viking TD, James Hill kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.

The kick failed after a Stoll TD put the Chargers ahead 16-7, then Gahanna got a 35-yard TD pass to close out the first half scoring and cut the deficit to 16-14.

Ehrhardt then added a 17-yard TD run in the third quarter before Stoll’s pass to Ostheimer.

On defense, the Chargers overwhelmed the Viking offense with the play of their front seven. They put constant pressure on Columbus Academy quarterback Nick Stringer. When they weren’t sacking him five times, they were applying hard hits while he was in the action of throwing.

Jared Tomson led Edison with two sacks, and Alex Neuberger, John-Mason Neer and Cameron Perdue added one each. All things considered, the defense was stellar and may have completed the shutout had they not been called for so many penalties. Edison had a string of back-to-back 15-yard penalties that led directly to the first score for the Vikings — and had a couple penalties that helped set up their second score.

“It could have been nerves, but you know what, this is a pretty veteran group and they should have been able to handle it a little better,” Hall said. “We just made careless mistakes and showed a lack of discipline. Those are all things we have talked about, and if we are going to play at a high level and big games — those are the things that are going to bite us, so we have to work on that.”

While similar so far to last season's record-breaking team, Hall isn't going to make a comparison to last year, preferring to wait to see the results of the finished product.

“Time will tell I guess,” he said. “Right now they have done a lot of the same things with the regular season record and in winning the playoff game. They are different teams, they have different leaders at different positions with different personalities.

“I am just excited for this group to get to experience this and to see how far they can take it,” Hall added. “We play one game at a time…survive and advance.”