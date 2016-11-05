Flyers pound Hornets, set up matchup with Monroeville

On Saturday night during the Flyers playoff opener at Whitney Field, seniors Colton Service and Derek Gross were back at it again combining for 454 yards and eight scores. Service pounded out 250 yards and five trips to the end zone while Gross added 204 and three scores in the Flyers 56-20 win over East Canton in the first round of the playoffs.

As dominating of a rushing attack as the pair put together, head coach John Livengood and Service himself admitted it all starts with their offensive line. The line came into the matchup undersized against the much bigger Hornets defensive front. The Flyers O-line features just two players over 200 pounds while put up three guys reaching that size.

“I think our kids executed and we did a great job blocking up front,” Livengood said. “I am very proud of that group and it really is an undersized unit. I look at Sam Meyer who is a sophomore and 145 pounds soaking wet playing center. We do have some bigger guys in Zak Reed and Dan Grine but this group relies on technique. Kurt Maxwell does a great job blocking at the tight end position and Tyler Cunningham do a great job at the other tight end position. Our back do a great job blocking for each other too.”

“Our offensive line is small but they are a mean group,” Service said. “They will out technique anybody and they do not need size when they use the fundamentals against their opponent.”

Service started off the scoring party early in the first and would score on runs of 4, 5, 14, 34, and 9 on the night. Gross got in on the action with runs of 10, 1 and 23 throughout the game.

The East Canton offense came in averaging 300 rushing yards a game for the last three weeks. On Saturday, the Hornets carried the ball 33 times for 159 yards and a pair of scores after St. Paul turnovers gave the Hornets great field position. Livengood admitted his team’s run defense was a huge difference maker in the playoff win.

“Overall I think our run defense was good tonight,” Livengood said. “We have up a couple big pass plays and a turnover on a punt return that gave them great field position. But our defense played well overall. When you get to the playoffs, you are not super familiar with the other team and they ran some things we didn’t see on film or when we scouted.”

Headlining the defense was Luke Nickoli and Owen Moffit who each added a sack while Service picked off a pass in the second quarter.

Play of the game: With the Hornets facing a third and three and putting together a drive that could have potentially got them back in the game, Nickoli busted through the line taking down the Hornets quarterback for a 10-yard loss and forced an East Canton punt. The Flyers would drive down and score on the ensuing drive to force a running clock. The sack forced the Hornets to have just 68 yards rushing in the second half after their large average the past four game.

“We saw that Week 10 when we scouted them,” Livengood said. “We followed them a bit and we knew they had some talented running backs. Their line was big but our kids hung in there and played great defense against them. We had a couple plays where we were in great position but they went up and made plays. That is going to happen sometimes when you go against good teams in the playoffs.”

Players of the game: The East Canton Hornets had zero answer for the dynamic duo of Service and Gross who made up 454 of the Flyers 493 yards of total offense.

“It is a great feeling to know that he trusts us to carry the load,” Service said. “We have been working towards that since we were young and it is nice to finally have achieved that goal.”

Nike Lukasko completed four passes for 39 yards while Paul Pearce caught a pair of passes for 26 yards and Service grabbed one for 13 yards.

The win pits Firelands Conference foe against Firelands Conference foe in Week 12 as the Monroeville Eagles won their Week 11 game as well. The two cross town rivals will suit it up again in Week 12 after battling to a 14-8 Week 10 finish that came out in St. Paul’s favor.

“It really is a great think to say two teams in the Firelands Conference are a part of the Top 16 teams in the state,” Livengood said. “That speaks well of our conference and I expect it will be another hard-fought game and our teams are very evenly matched. We have to eliminate mistakes and build on things to move the ball better. They will do the same things. We know each other very well between scouting and seeing tape. We know each other about as well as you can. We are excited for the opportunity to play in the second round.”

“They are a very tough team and they played us well in Week 10,” Service said. “It will be great to have a rematch with a big crowd and it will be a lot of fun to play them again.”

That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at a location to be determined.

