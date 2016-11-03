Meet St. Paul's opponent on Saturday night

As expected, the two Saturday night games in Region 25, made a noticeable change in the final computer standings. After Friday’s play, St. Paul and Mogadore was still 1-2 but after Saturday night, it was St. Paul the regional champion with Mogadore No. 2 followed by Warren JFK after its 28-27 overtime win over Louisville St. Thomas Acquinas Saturday night, Monroeville 4th, Windham, who looked to Be St. Paul’s opponent after Friday night’s games, 5th, Toronto 6th, Jackson-Milton 7th and East Canton, by virtue of its win over Tusky CC, in at No. 8 with Tusky out, in 9th place.

East Canton has saved its best football for the final four games of the season, winning 49-6 over Malvern, 56-21 over Strasburg, 48-0 over Woody Hayes hometown, Newcomerstown last Friday night, and then Saturday night in New Philadelphia over Tuscarawas Central, 60-13.

East Canton (6-4, 4-3) mirrors St. Paul offensively in that its strength is running the football. It too has two solid running-backs, senior Travis Nelson (5-9, 165) and senior James McCullough (5-11, 160). Both are 1,000 yard rushers on the season and both had big games Saturday night, Nelson toting the ball 21 times for 165 yards and scores from 15 and 10 yards out and McCullough 104 yards with three scores, runs of 15, 3 and 2 yards.

The East Canton quarterback is junior Mitch Mitchell (6-0, 140). He threw 112 passes this year, one of four he threw Saturday night going to junior wide out Anthony Bard for 68 yards and a score.

The Hornets kicker is a freshman, Tony Reder (5-8, 130). He has field goal capability in that he kicked one from 19 yards out Saturday night as the winners put together quarter totals of 14, 17, 15 and 14.

Other numbers for East Canton in the Tusky CC game was a 20-11 advantage in first downs. Two of four passing for 88 yards and 53 rushes for 321 yards.

For the season, East Canton has rushed for 2,372 yards in 368 tries.

Defensively, they have allowed 1,411 yards rushing and 1.019 passing.

Tony Vacco picked off two Tusky passes (they had three total) Saturday night.

Up front, two of the Hornets stalwarts are seniors Jake Jensen (6-4, 280) and Frankie Ollis (5-10, 235).

SCHEDULE

Lucas 27-49

Waterloo 32-0

Rootstown 12-7

Garaway 7-41

Ridgewood 4-16

Sandy Valley 7-41

Malvern 49-6

Strasburg 56-21

Newcomerstown 48-0

Tusky CC 60-13