Flyers excited for Week 11 again

In Week 11, the Flyers host East Canton for the opening round of the 2016 OHSAA High School Football Playoffs. From now on, everything is do or die for high school football teams experiencing the thrill of the postseason.

For St. Paul coach John Livengood, preparation for the playoffs started about three weeks ago as he and his staff started scouting team with every possible matchup the Flyers could see in Week 11. After a Friday night win over Monroeville last week, the Flyers jumped to No. 1 in their region and would play the winner of East Canton’s Week 10 Saturday night game against Tuscarawas Central Catholic. The Hornets won in dominating fashion 60-13 to clinch a playoff spot.

“It was a good one to scout,” Livengood said. “We got to see them in a championship type game where the winner took all and they won in dominating fashion. It shows a lot about their program and where they are at this season.”

Aside from witnessing a great high school football game, Livengood and his staff learned a lot about their Week 11 opponent and what to expect on Saturday night.

“They have great size up front and some impressive skill athletes,” Livengood added. “They have evolved from a more of a spread concept team to now running the I. The last few weeks they are doing more of a T offensively. The have had a lot of success running the football the past few weeks turning out over 300 yards a game. They are running it well.”

Defensively, the Hornets provide an unpredictable attack.

“They are a 50 concept defense that does a lot of shade and overlooks,” Livengood said. “They will mix in a lot of things and move their nose guard around and do a lot of stunting. We have tried to learn a lot about them and we know they are a very good football team.”

For the Flyers, a 10-0 season has prepared them for this moment. They have stuck to one main goal for the entire season and while it may not be anything new to the St. Paul program, it was a goal that was achieved and led them to their fifth consecutive Firelands Conference title.

“Our number one thought of our program is to get better each week,” Livengood said. “Hopefully it is in big increments, but even if it is in small, we want to make that progress. That is our main goal. Play our hardest and best and focus on what our opponent is doing and make those adjustments. We put together a good regular season that we are incredibly proud of.”

The bread-and-butter for the Flyers has been the run game on offense. With two 1,000-yard backs in Colton Service and Derek Gross, it is likely the Flyers will not try to fix something that isn’t broken. But what has been a pleasant sight for Livengood has been the Flyer defense.

“Our defense has really improved throughout the season,” Livengood said. “We may have taken a step back against Western Reserve and Calvert. But the kids have stepped it up with their preparation and focus. You look at our starting lineup and you see a lot of sophomores and juniors in there. Those guys have improved each week.”

Livengood and the Flyers take the same approach to each game concentrating on three aspects of the game and the head coach admits they are the biggest X-Factors to winning any high school football game for any team.

“Every game comes down to who controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Livengood said. “Also special teams and the kicking game. Our coverage units are important in championship type games because field position is critical. How well you handle returns as a coverage unit and make up those 10 or 20 yards and how well you can return the football magnifies the game. Turnovers will dictate the game as well. You cannot make mistakes in games like these.”

The Flyers will continue to look for senior leadership in Service and Gross along with cornerback Owen Starcher. Nick Lukasko earns the nod as the starting quarterback as he had all season adding a nice combo with Paul Pearce in the passing game. Tyler Cunningham will start at tight end with Kurt Maxwell at split end. Dan Grine, Owen Moffit, Sam Meyer, Luke Nickoli and Zak Reed make up the starters up front with Joey Catalano doing the kicking.

On defense, Eli Meyer and Maxwell will be the outside linebackers with Moffit and Aidan Fisher at defense end. Davis Hedrick and Nickoli will be the interior defensive linemen while Gross and Noah Good will be the inside linebackers. Catalano ad Starcher makeup the defensive backs and Lukasko will handle the safety duties.

“Now it is our second season and we are going to try to keep this thing going,” Livengood said. “Our seniors are excited. It is a small group but it is a mighty one. We want to extend this season as long as we can.”

