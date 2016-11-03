Eagles ready to soar into playoffs

For the second straight season, the Eagle football team has given the town of Monroeville some extra football to watch.

And no one could be more grateful than the head coach, Scott Stecher.

“I’m very proud of these kids. They’ve worked hard. And the coaches. The coaching staff and I have been together for three years and they work very hard. The coaches, kids and community have all kind of gotten together to make this thing happen. I’m just very happy for the kids,” Stecher said.

In his first season at the helm of the team, the Eagles finished at a dismal 1-9. Undeterred, the Black and Gold came roaring and ready to go in the 2015 season, reaching the playoffs for the first time in six years. After finishing the regular season at 9-1 last Friday, Monroeville is back in the playoffs.

On Saturday, the Eagles are slated to host the Windham Bombers (7-3) at Marsh Field.

“Windham is a very good football team,” Stecher said. “They come from a rough division, so they play a running-type game, they’re a Wing-T football team and play a 4-4 defense. They’re very young and similar to what we were a couple years ago. They’ve got a lot of sophomores that play for them with just a few juniors and seniors. But they run the ball very well. They’ve got some big guys up front. They’re running back (Phillip Maiorca) is very quick. He just makes people miss in space very easily. There’s also (Elijah Martin). He’s a speedy guy. So, they have a balance of speed and power and big backs as they run the Wing-T.

“It’ll be an interesting game. I think that we match up very well with them. We’re looking forward to it and we’re very glad we’re at home,” Stecher added.

Possibly the best part of playing at home for the Eagles is having their community right there to cheer them on.

“Home field advantage means everything. People were down at Marsh Field during the St. Paul game last weekend it was electric down there. There were people all over the place. It’s going to be great to have our fans there. Monroeville is a place where Friday night, or Saturday night, it’s the only game in town. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The road to the playoffs haven’t been easy for Monroeville, as some key players have suffered injuries during the season. The worst came in Week 5 when senior running back Blake Anderson was lost for the season with a broken leg.

“I think the kids have responded well, as far as it being the next man up. We put some kids in some different positions, which allowed us to do what we’ve been doing all year. We have a plethora of running backs — Logan Benfer, Colten Millis, Zach Palmer, Conar Burns and also Dominic Ruffing. I hope I didn’t forget anybody. A lot of running backs have come in a helped us. Also, defensively, we’ve been dinged here and there, but Palmer is back at (defensive) end for us and Logan Clouse has come in and played very well at defensive end. All in all, I think getting those players back is a good thing for us. I think we’re in pretty good shape headiing into playoff game No. 1,” Stecher said.

For Stecher, to come in at turn the Monroeville football program around as fast as what he did, there’s almost no words to describe it. And if you ask him about it, he won’t take the credit.

“This is a community that embraces discipline and accountability for their kids. The kids bought in early, and some of them, have been with us now for three years. But having my coaching staff is also a huge benefit — not only in a football sense, but the kids see they have the same coaches over and over again, which adds stability to the program. It’s just been a huge blessing for me to be able to be a part of this. Hopefully we can continue that tradition and keep the level of play up every year.”