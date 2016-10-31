St. Paul, Monroeville and Edison hosting playoff football games Saturday

Three of them will host a game, while the other two will be on the road.

In Division VII, Region 25, No. 1 St. Paul (10-0) will host No. 8 East Canton (6-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Whitney Field.

Also in Division VII, Region 25, No. 4 Monroeville (9-1) will host No. 5 Windham (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Marsh Field.

The third local home playoff game also will take place Saturday. In Division V, Region 18, No. 3 Edison (9-1) will host No. 6 Columbus Academy (8-2) at 7 p.m. at Edison High School.

The two local teams traveling for the first round will play Friday night.

In Division IV, Region 14, No. 7 Bellevue (7-3) will play at No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1) at 7:30 p.m.

In Division VI, Region 22, No. 6 Attica Seneca East (8-2) at No. 3 Defiance Ayersville (10-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Missing out on the playoffs this year was Norwalk, which went 6-4 and finished 11th in Division III, Region 10. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Norwalk’s region includes Sandusky and Clyde, each of which will host a game Saturday. No. 7 Ashland (7-3) will visit No. 2 Sandusky (9-1) and No. 6 Lexington (7-3) will visit No. 3 Clyde (8-2).

None of the other local schools finished in the top 12 in its region.

Below are all of the pairings in Ohio, as well as the final OHSAA Football Computer Ratings.

* * *

2016 OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

Pairings are shown with seeds and regular-season records. Game times subject to change.

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 1

8 Canton GlenOak (6-4) at 1 Solon (9-1)

7 Euclid (7-3) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (7-2)

6 Canton McKinley (6-4) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (7-3) at 4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (9-1)

Region 2

8 Olentangy Orange (6-4) at 1 Olentangy Liberty (10-0)

7 Findlay (7-3) at 2 Dublin Jerome (9-1)

6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 3 Lorain (8-2)

5 Medina (8-2) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

Region 3

8 Lancaster (6-4) at 1 Huber Heights Wayne (9-0-1)

7 Pickerington North (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (9-1)

6 Springfield (7-3) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Hilliard Davidson (8-2) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 4

8 Springboro (7-3) at 1 Cincinnati Colerain (10-0)

7 Cincinnati Sycamore (6-4) at 2 Lebanon (7-3)

6 Cincinnati Elder (6-4) at 3 Mason (6-4)

5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-5) at 4 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 5

8 Barberton (8-2) at 1 Aurora (9-1)

7 Bedford (7-3) at 2 Chardon (10-0)

6 Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (8-2) at 3 Warren G. Harding (9-1)

5 Copley (8-2) at 4 Hudson (8-2)

Region 6

8 Avon Lake (7-3) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Westlake (7-3) at 2 Holland Springfield (10-0)

6 Olmsted Falls (7-3) at 3 Grafton Midview (9-1)

5 Cleveland Glenville (7-3) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-3)

Region 7

8 Uniontown Lake (6-4) at 1 Massillon Perry (8-2)

7 Dublin Scioto (7-3) at 2 Massillon Washington (8-2)

6 Columbus West (9-1) at 3 New Albany (7-3)

5 Pataskala Licking Heights (8-2) at 4 Columbus Franklin Heights (9-1)

Region 8

8 Cincinnati Anderson (7-3) at 1 Troy (9-1)

7 Harrison (6-4) at 2 Cincinnati Turpin (10-0)

6 Trenton Edgewood (8-2) at 3 Cincinnati La Salle (8-2)

5 Kings Mills Kings (8-2) at 4 Miamisburg (8-2)

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 9

8 Akron East (7-3) at 1 Alliance Marlington (10-0)

7 Warren Howland (7-3) at 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-4) at 3 Dover (7-3)

5 New Philadelphia (8-2) at 4 Medina Buckeye (9-1)

Region 10

8 Bay Village Bay (7-3) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-0)

7 Ashland (7-3) at 2 Sandusky (9-1)

6 Lexington (7-3) at 3 Clyde (8-2)

5 Hunting Valley University School (7-3) at 4 Bowling Green (7-3)

Region 11

8 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (10-0)

7 Whitehall-Yearling (8-2) at 2 Columbus Bexley (10-0)

6 Chillicothe (8-2) at 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (8-2)

5 Columbus Beechcroft (9-1) at 4 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (8-2)

Region 12

8 Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-3) at 1 Franklin (10-0)

7 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (8-2) at 3 New Richmond (9-1)

5 Dayton Belmont (7-2) at 4 St. Marys Memorial (9-1)

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 13

8 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-4) at 1 Perry (10-0)

7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3) at 2 Mantua Crestwood (9-1)

6 Hubbard (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2)

5 Struthers (9-1) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (10-0)

Region 14

8 Benjamin Logan (9-1) at 1 Port Clinton (9-1)

7 Bellevue (7-3) at 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1)

6 Caledonia River Valley (7-3) at 3 Lewistown Indian Lake (10-0)

5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (7-2) at 4 Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-1)

Region 15

8 Duncan Falls Philo (8-2) at 1 Heath (10-0)

7 Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2) at 2 Steubenville (9-1)

6 Cambridge (7-3) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-3) at 4 Shelby (9-1)

Region 16

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

7 Cincinnati Taft (8-2) at 2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-1) at 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-0)

5 Germantown Valley View (9-1) at 4 Waverly (9-1)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 17

8 Garrettsville Garfield (7-3) at 1 Canfield South Range (9-1)

7 Sullivan Black River (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (9-1)

6 Akron Manchester (7-3) at 3 Canton Central Catholic (6-3)

5 Wickliffe (8-2) at 4 Leavittsburg Labrae (7-3)

Region 18

8 Genoa Area (7-3) at 1 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

7 Marion Pleasant (8-2) at 2 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1)

6 Columbus Academy (8-2) at 3 Milan Edison (9-1)

5 Swanton (9-1) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (8-2)

Region 19

8 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Baltimore Liberty Union (7-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

6 Ironton (7-3) at 3 Coshocton (8-1)

5 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2) at 4 Nelsonville-York (8-2)

Region 20

8 Blanchester (7-3) at 1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-0)

7 Brookville (5-5) at 2 Coldwater (9-1)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (8-2) at 3 Carlisle (8-2)

5 Cincinnati Aiken (7-3) at 4 West Milton Milton-Union (7-3)

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Unless Noted

Region 21

8 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-0)

7 Columbia Station Columbia (8-2) at 2 New Middletown Springfield (8-2)

6 Dalton (7-3) at 3 Kirtland (9-1)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (9-1) at 4 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2)

Region 22

8 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 1 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-0)

7 Gibsonburg (8-2) at 2 Bucyrus Wynford (10-0)

6 Attica Seneca East (8-2) at 3 Defiance Ayersville (10-0)

5 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2) at 4 Liberty Center (8-2)

Region 23

8 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Hannibal River (9-0)

7 Centerburg (8-2) at 2 Beverly Fort Frye (10-0)

6 Barnesville (8-1) at 3 Chesapeake (9-1)

5 Newark Catholic (6-4) at 4 Bellaire (6-4) – SATURDAY, NOV. 5, 1:30 p.m.

Region 24

8 West Liberty-Salem (6-4) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (9-1)

7 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (7-3) at 2 Delphos Jefferson (9-1)

6 Casstown Miami East (7-3) at 3 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

5 St. Henry (7-3) at 4 Spencerville (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 25

8 East Canton (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 2 Mogadore (8-2)

6 Toronto (8-2) at 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1)

5 Windham (7-3) at 4 Monroeville (9-1)

Region 26

8 Lakeside Danbury (7-3) at 1 McComb (9-1)

7 Lucas (7-3) at 2 Arlington (7-3)

6 Convoy Crestview (7-3) at 3 Tiffin Calvert (6-3)

5 Leipsic (7-3) at 4 Hicksville (7-3)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-3) at 1 Waterford (9-1)

7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (7-3) at 2 Shadyside (8-2)

6 Danville (7-3) at 3 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (10-0)

5 Racine Southern (8-2) at 4 Glouster Trimble (8-2)

Region 28

8 Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy (8-2) at 1 Covington (10-0)

7 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-3) at 2 Troy Christian (9-1)

6 Sidney Lehman Catholic (7-3) at 3 Minster (6-4)

5 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 4 Ada (7-3)

* * *

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – FINAL RATINGS (Oct. 30, 2016)

Top eight schools from each region qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Solon (9-1-0) 34.3, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-2-0) 28.6305, 3. Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1-0) 28.25, 4. Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1-0) 27.1141, 5. Massillon Jackson (7-3-0) 26.3717, 6. Canton McKinley (6-4-0) 23.9, 7. Euclid (7-3-0) 22.9, 8. Canton GlenOak (6-4-0) 22.6, 9. Mentor (6-4-0) 21.25, 10. Cleveland Heights (6-4-0) 20.1667, 11. North Canton Hoover (5-5-0) 18.35, 12. Shaker Hts. (5-5-0) 11.4323

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-0-0) 42.9464, 2. Dublin Jerome (9-1-0) 31.45, 3. Lorain (8-2-0) 25.5601, 4. Tol. Whitmer (8-2-0) 23.9, 5. Medina (8-2-0) 21.35, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3-0) 18.85, 7. Findlay (7-3-0) 18.8, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-4-0) 16.55, 9. Tol. Start (5-5-0) 12.0924, 10. Westerville Central (4-6-0) 11.4399, 11. Newark (5-5-0) 10.5, 12. Elyria (3-7-0) 9.5

Region 3 - 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (9-0-1) 34.5859, 2. Hilliard Bradley (9-1-0) 33.65, 3. Pickerington Central (9-1-0) 32.998, 4. Dublin Coffman (8-2-0) 30.1, 5. Hilliard Davidson (8-2-0) 26.25, 6. Springfield (7-3-0) 23.85, 7. Pickerington North (7-3-0) 21.7, 8. Lancaster (6-4-0) 21.2211, 9. Upper Arlington (8-2-0) 20.5, 10. Reynoldsburg (6-4-0) 16.6, 11. Hilliard Darby (6-4-0) 15.3, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (5-5-0) 12.5314

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (10-0-0) 40.15, 2. Lebanon (7-3-0) 23.85, 3. Mason (6-4-0) 22.6, 4. Fairfield (7-3-0) 21.8, 5. Cin. St. Xavier (5-5-0) 21.1798, 6. Cin. Elder (6-4-0) 21, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-4-0) 20.85, 8. Springboro (7-3-0) 20.75, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-6-0) 16, 10. Centerville (5-5-0) 14.45, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-5-0) 13.9, 12. Hamilton (5-5-0) 13.5

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Aurora (9-1-0) 31.3371, 2. Chardon (10-0-0) 30.1229, 3. Warren G. Harding (9-1-0) 27.1182, 4. Hudson (8-2-0) 27.05, 5. Copley (8-2-0) 26.7, 6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (8-2-0) 19.95, 7. Bedford (7-3-0) 19.5, 8. Barberton (8-2-0) 19.4, 9. Maple Hts. (6-4-0) 17.55, 10. Akron Ellet (8-2-0) 16.3, 11. Willoughby South (5-5-0) 15.65, 12. Lyndhurst Brush (4-6-0) 13

Region 6 - 1. Avon (10-0-0) 32.8, 2. Holland Springfield (10-0-0) 32.5, 3. Grafton Midview (9-1-0) 29.95, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-3-0) 21.2, 5. Cle. Glenville (7-3-0) 19.717, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-3-0) 18.5, 7. Westlake (7-3-0) 17.9, 8. Avon Lake (7-3-0) 17.35, 9. Tol. St. John's (6-4-0) 16.75, 10. Wadsworth (5-5-0) 13.65, 11. Perrysburg (6-4-0) 13.4, 12. Medina Highland (6-4-0) 12.9907

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Perry (8-2-0) 29.4455, 2. Massillon Washington (8-2-0) 29.15, 3. New Albany (7-3-0) 25.45, 4. Cols. Franklin Hts. (9-1-0) 23, 5. Pataskala Licking Hts. (8-2-0) 21.4, 6. Cols. West (9-1-0) 20.3551, 7. Dublin Scioto (7-3-0) 19.1, 8. Uniontown Lake (6-4-0) 18.85, 9. Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1-0) 18.8, 10. Wooster (8-2-0) 17.25, 11. Worthington Kilbourne (5-5-0) 14.7167, 12. Mansfield Senior (6-4-0) 14.45

Region 8 - 1. Troy (9-1-0) 32.25, 2. Cin. Turpin (10-0-0) 30.45, 3. Cin. LaSalle (8-2-0) 29.3888, 4. Miamisburg (8-2-0) 25.65, 5. Kings Mills Kings (8-2-0) 23.75, 6. Trenton Edgewood (8-2-0) 22.05, 7. Harrison (6-4-0) 19.7, 8. Cin. Anderson (7-3-0) 17.6, 9. Cin. Princeton (6-4-0) 17.1, 10. Cin. Winton Woods (5-5-0) 15.35, 11. Vandalia Butler (5-5-0) 14.6, 12. Lima Senior (6-4-0) 13.8

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (10-0-0) 29.45, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1-0) 26.0632, 3. Dover (7-3-0) 24.4581, 4. Medina Buckeye (9-1-0) 23.45, 5. New Philadelphia (8-2-0) 22.9379, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-4-0) 19.6479, 7. Warren Howland (7-3-0) 19.5066, 8. Akron East (7-3-0) 18.9, 9. Louisville (7-3-0) 18.7, 10. Ravenna (7-3-0) 16.5, 11. Canfield (7-3-0) 15.65, 12. Chesterland West Geauga (6-4-0) 15.55

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (10-0-0) 34.1833, 2. Sandusky (9-1-0) 24.5, 3. Clyde (8-2-0) 22.1, 4. Bowling Green (7-3-0) 20.9, 5. Hunting Valley University School (7-3-0) 20.2289, 6. Lexington (7-3-0) 17.95, 7. Ashland (7-3-0) 17.65, 8. Bay Village Bay (7-3-0) 16.6, 9. Tol. Woodward (8-2-0) 15.5172, 10. Cle. John Hay (6-3-0) 15.46, 11. Norwalk (6-4-0) 14.2621, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5-0) 13.05

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (10-0-0) 32.3964, 2. Bexley (10-0-0) 26.1837, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (8-2-0) 24.6051, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (8-2-0) 23.45, 5. Cols. Beechcroft (9-1-0) 23.3663, 6. Chillicothe (8-2-0) 22.3, 7. Whitehall-Yearling (8-2-0) 19.6601, 8. Thornville Sheridan (8-2-0) 18.9, 9. The Plains Athens (7-3-0) 14.95, 10. Granville (5-5-0) 12.9, 11. Jackson (6-4-0) 12.6, 12. Marietta (5-5-0) 11.8708

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (10-0-0) 31.15, 2. Wapakoneta (9-1-0) 24.5, 3. New Richmond (9-1-0) 24.35, 4. St. Marys Memorial (9-1-0) 23.65, 5. Day. Belmont (7-2-0) 20.2965, 6. Cin. Mount Healthy (8-2-0) 19.398, 7. Trotwood-Madison (8-2-0) 19.15, 8. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-3-0) 19, 9. Piqua (7-3-0) 18.55, 10. Norwood (8-2-0) 17.75, 11. Wilmington (7-3-0) 15.7, 12. Bellefontaine (6-4-0) 15.3

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Perry (10-0-0) 28.95, 2. Mantua Crestwood (9-1-0) 27.65, 3. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2-0) 26.4095, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (10-0-0) 26.35, 5. Struthers (9-1-0) 25.1566, 6. Hubbard (8-2-0) 20.6, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3-0) 20.2146, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-4-0) 15.15, 9. Cortland Lakeview (6-4-0) 15.1, 10. Conneaut (6-4-0) 14.6316, 11. Pepper Pike Orange (6-4-0) 13.9076, 12. Oberlin Firelands (7-3-0) 13.8

Region 14 - 1. Port Clinton (9-1-0) 23.75, 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1-0) 23.4224, 3. Lewistown Indian Lake (10-0-0) 22.7, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-1-0) 22.55, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2-0) 18.8889, 6. Caledonia River Valley (7-3-0) 18.15, 7. Bellevue (7-3-0) 17.05, 8. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-1-0) 15.45, 9. Sparta Highland (7-3-0) 15.15, 10. Oak Harbor (5-5-0) 13.3, 11. Napoleon (5-5-0) 12.75, 12. Springfield Shawnee (6-4-0) 11.85

Region 15 - 1. Heath (10-0-0) 27.65, 2. Steubenville (9-1-0) 24.65, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (9-1-0) 23.75, 4. Shelby (9-1-0) 20.9, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-3-0) 18.95, 6. Cambridge (7-3-0) 17.0333, 7. Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2-0) 15.9, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (8-2-0) 15.75, 9. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4-0) 15.55, 10. Newark Licking Valley (4-6-0) 13.25, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (6-4-0) 13.2051, 12. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-5-0) 11.1

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0-0) 28.05, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1-0) 27.7, 3. Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-0-0) 23.8, 4. Waverly (9-1-0) 23.55, 5. Germantown Valley View (9-1-0) 23.35, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (9-1-0) 21.35, 7. Cin. Taft (8-2-0) 18.95, 8. Chillicothe Unioto (8-2-0) 15.8, 9. Day. Dunbar (7-3-0) 15.1765, 10. Cin. Mariemont (8-2-0) 14.25, 11. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-4-0) 13.65, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-4-0) 12.35

Division V

Region 17 - 1. North Lima South Range (9-1-0) 24.65, 2. Orwell Grand Valley (9-1-0) 20.5187, 3. Canton Central Cath. (6-3-0) 19.5556, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-3-0) 16.95, 5. Wickliffe (8-2-0) 16.85, 6. Akron Manchester (7-3-0) 15.8, 7. Sullivan Black River (7-3-0) 15.7, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (7-3-0) 13.75, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (7-3-0) 13.55, 10. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-3-0) 12.647, 11. Youngstown Liberty (5-5-0) 12.45, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-5-0) 11.646

Region 18 - 1. Creston Norwayne (9-1-0) 25.35, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (9-1-0) 24.15, 3. Milan Edison (9-1-0) 21.1, 4. West Salem Northwestern (8-2-0) 19.8, 5. Swanton (9-1-0) 17.8909, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (8-2-0) 15.85, 7. Marion Pleasant (8-2-0) 15.6, 8. Genoa Area (7-3-0) 12.7449, 9. Elyria Cath. (6-4-0) 12.45, 9. Tontogany Otsego (7-3-0) 12.45, 11. Rossford (6-4-0) 12.3, 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-4-0) 11.95

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (10-0-0) 26.55, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0-0) 24.7, 3. Coshocton (8-1-0) 20.8889, 4. Nelsonville-York (8-2-0) 20.6, 5. Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2-0) 17.55, 6. Ironton (7-3-0) 17.1404, 7. Baltimore Liberty Union (7-3-0) 16.9848, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1-0) 16.3, 9. Cadiz Harrison Central (7-3-0) 14.9, 10. Belmont Union Local (7-3-0) 14.4616, 11. Piketon (7-3-0) 12.3, 12. Martins Ferry (6-4-0) 9.7541

Region 20 - 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (10-0-0) 28.2, 2. Coldwater (9-1-0) 24.9, 3. Carlisle (8-2-0) 17.75, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (7-3-0) 15.55, 5. Cin. Aiken (7-3-0) 14.2204, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (8-2-0) 12.65, 7. Brookville (5-5-0) 12.1, 8. Blanchester (7-3-0) 11.8, 9. Richwood North Union (6-4-0) 10.55, 10. Bethel-Tate (5-5-0) 10.25, 11. Cin. Madeira (5-5-0) 10.1, 12. Versailles (5-5-0) 9.85

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (10-0-0) 24.2, 2. New Middletown Springfield (8-2-0) 21.45, 3. Kirtland (9-1-0) 20.35, 4. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2-0) 18.7, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (9-1-0) 17.1, 6. Dalton (7-3-0) 16.4, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (8-2-0) 15.9, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3-0) 14.2, 9. Columbiana (7-3-0) 13.1, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-3-0) 12.8551, 11. Brookfield (7-3-0) 12.3934, 12. McDonald (6-4-0) 10.6843

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (10-0-0) 23.4, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (10-0-0) 20.95, 3. Defiance Ayersville (10-0-0) 19.25, 4. Liberty Center (8-2-0) 19, 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2-0) 14.7, 6. Attica Seneca East (8-2-0) 14.6657, 7. Gibsonburg (8-2-0) 11.9806, 8. Defiance Tinora (7-3-0) 11.75, 9. Van Buren (7-3-0) 10.7, 10. Carey (6-4-0) 10.4, 11. Montpelier (7-3-0) 10.3778, 12. Northwood (6-4-0) 9.6

Region 23 - 1. Hannibal River (9-0-0) 19.8458, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (10-0-0) 17.6389, 3. Chesapeake (9-1-0) 17.3843, 4. Bellaire (6-4-0) 16.1658, 5. Newark Cath. (6-4-0) 15.85, 6. Barnesville (8-1-0) 15.465, 7. Centerburg (8-2-0) 14.95, 8. Cols. Bishop Ready (7-3-0) 12.2337, 9. Cardington-Lincoln (7-3-0) 12.05, 10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-3-0) 11.5, 11. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-4-0) 9.3, 12. Grandview Hts. (6-4-0) 8.5091

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-1-0) 22.4, 2. Delphos Jefferson (9-1-0) 20.3, 3. Mechanicsburg (10-0-0) 20.05, 4. Spencerville (8-2-0) 14.4, 5. St. Henry (7-3-0) 13.35, 6. Casstown Miami East (7-3-0) 11.8, 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-3-0) 11.6974, 8. West Liberty-Salem (6-4-0) 10.6, 9. Tipp City Bethel (7-3-0) 9.9217, 10. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-4-0) 9.2356, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-4-0) 9.1, 12. Harrod Allen East (6-4-0) 9.05

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Norwalk St. Paul (10-0-0) 19.7611, 2. Mogadore (8-2-0) 19.7606, 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1-0) 17.8806, 4. Monroeville (9-1-0) 15.3197, 5. Windham (7-3-0) 11.3379, 6. Toronto (8-2-0) 11.0428, 7. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3-0) 10.9848, 8. East Canton (6-4-0) 10.05, 9. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (5-5-0) 9.1212, 10. Newbury (6-4-0) 8.7, 11. Wellsville (5-5-0) 6.698, 12. Ashland Mapleton (5-5-0) 6.35

Region 26 - 1. McComb (9-1-0) 20.25, 2. Arlington (7-3-0) 14.45, 3. Tiffin Calvert (6-3-0) 13.2222, 4. Hicksville (7-3-0) 12.95, 5. Leipsic (7-3-0) 12.55, 6. Convoy Crestview (7-3-0) 12.3, 7. Lucas (7-3-0) 11.5389, 8. Lakeside Danbury (7-3-0) 10.0247, 9. Edgerton (7-3-0) 9.1, 10. Delphos St. John's (5-5-0) 8.5, 11. Fremont St. Joseph Central Cath. (4-6-0) 6.7061, 12. North Baltimore (5-5-0) 5

Region 27 - 1. Waterford (9-1-0) 16.4328, 2. Shadyside (8-2-0) 15.3605, 3. Portsmouth Sciotoville (10-0-0) 15.0621, 4. Glouster Trimble (8-2-0) 13.2535, 5. Racine Southern (8-2-0) 12.9515, 6. Danville (7-3-0) 12.448, 7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-3-0) 10.7808, 8. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-3-0) 10.3174, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-3-0) 10.1253, 10. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-4-0) 9.0827, 11. Corning Miller (7-3-0) 7.7628, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (7-3-0) 7.348

Region 28 - 1. Covington (10-0-0) 21.9, 2. Troy Christian (9-1-0) 17.4904, 3. Minster (6-4-0) 15.15, 4. Ada (7-3-0) 14.4, 5. Fort Recovery (6-4-0) 11.9, 6. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-3-0) 11.6, 7. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-3-0) 10.95, 8. Cin. Hillcrest (8-2-0) 10.449, 9. DeGraff Riverside (7-3-0) 8.9, 10. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (6-3-0) 8.0657, 11. Fort Loramie (5-5-0) 7.5, 12. Lockland (4-5-0) 7.3563