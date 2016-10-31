Former Big Red skipper back in playoffs

That is the dilemma that faces long-time Plymouth coach Dick Roll, now the coach at perennial playoff team, Sidney Lehman Catholic.

“Hey, we are going into the game with the belief we can beat Minster the second time around,” the 63-year-old Roll stated. “We made correctable mistakes in that 44-21 loss, our second game of the season. Plus, we were somewhat deflated over our opening one-point loss to Ft. Recovery. For whatever reason, we just did not tackle well in that game (Minster). And take nothing from Minster. They have a heck of a two-way performer in #10 who is their leading ball carrier and probably their best defensive player at inside linebacker. And they have a veteran quarterback. But, that was eight games back.”

Lehman (7-3) lost just one game since the Minster loss, a 20-0 defeat handed them by Ft. Recovery. That was an important game because the 20-0 defeat made them share the Northwest Central Conference with that ball club.

“Ft. Loramie played its best game of the year,” Roll believed. “We played hard but just did not catch a break. It was a lot closer than 20-0.”

After losses in their first two games, Lehman started to roll. It beat Graham Local 63-14 in an independent game and then started a run in the NCC that saw them soundly beat Upper Scioto Valley, 39-18, Perry, 48-20, Riverside, 35-30 and Hardin Northern, 49-14.

Then came the loss to Ft. Recovery. They beat their final league opponent, Ridgemont, 42-0, before stopping Waynesfield Goshen last Friday night, 42-7, a win that moved them into sixth place in their region.

That region includes the team believed to be the best DIV VII team in the state, undefeated Covington. After that it is Troy Christian (9-1), Minster (6-4), Ada (7-3), Ft. Recovery (6-4), Lehman (7-3), Upper Scioto Valley (7-3) and then Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy (8-2).

Roll, who is in his 11th year at Lehman after spending 30 years at Plymouth, knows he has his work cut out for him if he is to survive the next three games just to get to the regional finals.

“By this time of the year my kids are pretty hardened,” he believed. “They have seen some of those MAC teams everyone knows about but does not want to face. Marion Local is again strong even though it plays anyone and everyone and that includes DIV V, VI and VII teams.

“To my way of thinking, the key to winning the five post-season games is minimizing mistakes,” Roll believed. “John Livengood will say the same thing. He has had his kids in the championship game a number of times. I have had two final four teams. With film study and breakdown the way it is, it pretty much comes down to exploiting an opponent’s weakness and then executing a game plan.”

Roll’s team will continue to ride the legs and arm of sophomore quarterback Elliott Gilardi, the latter passing for 1,190 yards and 15 scores while rushing for 507 yards and eight touchdowns. His other backfield contributor is junior Owen Smith, the latter rushing for 712 yards and eight scores. He is also the leading tackler on defense.

Gilardi’s favorite targets out of the zone read are senior Dylan Arnold (25 catches/300 yards) and junior Kameron lee (21 catches/262 yards).