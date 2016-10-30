Ohio State Buckeyes survive Northwestern's upset bid

Fans who have seen the Ohio State Buckeyes lose five games in five years grew frustrated with an offense showing little life and a defense letting the Northwestern Wildcats, a team that has one victory over Ohio State in their last 30 meetings, stick around long enough to send upset alerts to phones across the college football world.

Facing a dire situation, the Buckeyes turned to their most experienced player, quarterback J.T. Barrett, who led the Buckeyes to the go-ahead touchdown with 9:43 to play and then a clock-killing final drive as the No. 6 Buckeyes escaped with a 24-20 victory.

"We're a project," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "We have young players, and we're still working things out. But I promise you I'm going to enjoy this win and so are the players and we're going to move forward."

The victory wasn't pretty or particularly impressive, especially coming days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, but it does the job. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1) bounced back from a 24-21 loss at Penn State to keep its Big Ten championship and playoff hopes alive.

"Our team went on the road to play in three ridiculous, really tough environments," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "They grew up. They got tougher. They went and played a team that just beat Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa -- two of them on the road -- and they were in a street fight and they end up winning.

"I'm very proud of them. I love these guys. They're very young. That's fine. That's no more excuses about that. But we're going to continue to get better. Is this team whatever everybody wants them to be? Probably not yet, but they're working very hard to get to that point."

Ohio State blew a double-digit lead for the second straight week. It led 17-7 late in the second quarter. Northwestern kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:43 left in the first half and then tied the game on a 2-yard pass from Clayton Thorson to Garrett Dickerson with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

After opening the game with a touchdown, field goal and touchdown on its first three drives, the Buckeyes punted five straight times. The offense regained its rhythm on its second drive of the fourth quarter. Barrett threw a 34-yard pass to K.J. Hill. Curtis Samuel scored two plays later on a 3-yard run to give Ohio State a 24-17 lead.

After Northwestern cut Ohio State's lead to 24-20 with a 33-yard field goal by Jack Mitchell with 3:31 to play, Ohio State's offense ran out the clock. The key play was a 35-yard run by Barrett on 3rd-and-10.

"We knew, us five up front, that we were going to go win the game," center Pat Elflein said.

------

SATURDAY'S GAME

Nebraska at Ohio State, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, 1410

___

(c)2016 Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Visit Springfield News-Sun, Ohio at www.springfieldnewssun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.