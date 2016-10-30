Members of 1986 Browns celebrate connection with fans, city

They started the day by greeting the current team during player introductions before soaking in the atmosphere.

Former coach Marty Schottenheimer appeared on FirstEnergy Stadium’s scoreboards leading the Browns faithful in chants of “Here we go, Brownies! Here we go!” during the game.

It’s clear that no matter how many years have passed since Schottenheimer and this group of 25 players took the field, the affection between the players, coaches and the fans remains.

Before the 1986 team, which included alumni such as quarterback Bernie Kosar, running backs Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner and linebacker Clay Matthews, took the field, they stood patiently watching this year’s team head into the locker room at halftime.

Just as current coach Hue Jackson got to the room’s outer doors, he recognized Schottenheimer, stopped, turned around and embraced him with a hug that would make a bear envious. Moments later, Schottenheimer spoke to the crowd. This special moment did not escape Byner.

“It’s good to go back to the mid-80s to really recognize the excellence that we performed mainly under the tutelage of Marty after he took over in ’84,” Byner said. “We’re celebrating the ’86, but in reality, it started in ’84 when Marty takes over.”

That team was the first of three to make appearances in the AFC Championship Game, spawning fan euphoria and heartache in the process. Byner didn’t hesitate when he asked what he remembered from those days.

“The energy that’s around, the togetherness we had. The love — the basic love — that connection with the city,” he said.

The euphoria came from an improbable comeback in an AFC divisional playoff game when the Browns trailed the New York Jets 20-10 with about four minutes left in the game. Kosar led a charge that tied the score on a field goal from Mark Moseley with seven seconds left and eventually took two overtimes for the Browns to claim a 23-20 victory.

Then came the heartbreak. The Browns contributed to the legend of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway in the AFC Championship Game, when Elway marched the Broncos 98 yards on “The Drive” to tie the score at 20-20. The Broncos eventually won in overtime 23-20.

That team unified a city with a 12-4 regular season record on the way to winning the AFC Central Division title. Byner said he sees some similarities between then to what’s happened with the Cavaliers winning a NBA title and the Indians in the World Series.

The New York Jets spoiled the celebration by scoring 24 consecutive points in the second half en route to a 31-28 victory Sunday.

“They call this Believeland and it is definitely Believeland because of the hard knocks we have gone through together — fans, players and city,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be a part of that, also to see and recognize some of the things that are happening.”

