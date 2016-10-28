Flyers win FC crown in thriller over Eagles

The St. Paul Flyers and Monroeville Eagles ended their regular seasons the way they have for years, with a fun Week 10 matchup. Only this year, the two squads were 9-0 and had the Firelands Conference championship on the line at Marsh Field. What ensued was a 14-8 St. Paul victory on Friday night giving the Flyers their fifth consecutive FC title.

“Hats off to our defense,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “Our defensive coaches came up with a great defensive game plan and our kids played their butts off on defense. Monroeville presents a lot of issues with speed and our kids rose to the challenge.”

The St. Paul (10-0) defense held the Eagles to just 95 yards of total offense and created a key turnover when they needed it most.

But, Monroeville was able to strike first on a 6-yard run by Colten Millis towards the end of the second quarter. Millis then mishandled the snap on the point after attempt but was able to scamper in for the 2-point conversion and the early 8-0 lead.

Three minutes later, after St. Paul took the ensuing kickoff into nice field position, Colton Service was able to rumble in from four yards out and Nick Lukasko found Paul Pearce in the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion tying the ball game.

Play of the Game: The Flyers would kick off to the Eagles and see the ball get jarred from the ball carriers arm and St. Paul would fall on it. A few plays later with time running out, Lukasko found his favorite target again, Pearce, for a 39-yard bomb. Pearce leaped over the Monroeville defender and snatched the ball out of the air for the score giving the Flyers the 14-8 advantage with 25 seconds left in the half.

“Going into this season we knew there was going to be situations where we would have to win games like this,” Livengood said. “I am really proud of our kids. We struggled a little bit moving the ball but Paul Pearce came up with a big aggressive play and I am really proud of him. Nick (Lukasko) put it on the money and it was his second or third check down on his reads.”

Players of the Game: As the teams battled teams battled to a stalemate in the second half, the Eagles were threatening to put together a big drive. Luke Nickoli of St. Paul took matters into his own hands with back-to-back sacks to end the third quarter. Derek Gross then added a third consecutive St. Paul sack pinning the Eagles deep in their own territory and forcing a punt out of their end zone. The defensive effort took away any momentum the Eagles were hoping to have.

“I don’t know if we are lucky or what,” Livengood said with a laugh. “But Luke is a very good player who gets off the ball quick. He made plays. Luke used good pass rush technique. He plays bigger than his body and plays with heart and soul and was the key for us on defense. But this is a team game and a team effort and a team win. I am proud of our kids.”

For Monroeville (9-1), Conar Burns had a pair of interceptions with one leading to the only offensive score for the Eagles. He had a pick in the first and second quarter.

“All of our seniors played hard,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “Conar played hard and our seniors did a great job this entire year. you just hate to see kids who are so close knit lose a tough game. They are a tight bunch of kids and I hate to see this on their faces.”

Even with the outcome, Stecher couldn’t be prouder of his squad.

“What more do you want on a Friday night?” Stecher said. “When you look at the whole picture with these kids going back to last year, the improvements they made and record aside taking St. Paul scores in the past, it was a nice turnaround. We still need to improve on some things but defensively I cannot say enough about our defense. I don’t care what they had for yardage, our defense played their tails off.”

The Flyers capture their fifth consecutive FC title and continue their 32-game FC winning streak carrying over into 2017.

“I couldn't be prouder of these kids,” Livengood said. “It was a very inexperienced group coming into the season. It is a small but mighty senior class. It is a great accomplishment. But hats off to Monroeville. It is a great accomplishment for both of these teams coming in at 9-0. Coach Stecher has done a great job of turning that program around. Reality is, we will probably meet up with them again in a couple weeks.”

Lukasko finished with a single completion for 39 yards and it went for a score to Pearce. Service finished with 26 carries for 112 yards and a score while Derek Gross added 14 caries for 36 yards.

For Monroeville, Adam Rogers completed 6 of 14 passes for 37 yards and Millis added 19 carries for 52 yards and a score. He also caught three passes for 20 yards while Logan Benfer caught three passes for 17 yards and added 16 yards on the ground.

Both teams will see Week 11 with matchups to be determined, but both should have home-field advantage.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333