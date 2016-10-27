SBYFL Jamboree comes to Norwalk this weekend

All the teams in the 12-team league will convene at Whitney Field for the year end jamboree on Saturday Oct. 29. the sixth grade teams will play starting at 9 a.m. with games going every two hours throughout the day ending with the sixth grade championship game at 7 p.m. pitting Fremont against Genoa.

The Jr. Trucker sixth grade will be taking on Port Clinton in the 1 p.m. matchup. On Sunday, the fifth graders take over with games starting at 9 a.m. and going all day until the championship game starting at 5 p.m. That game will feature Edison vs. Fremont. The Jr. Trucker fifth grade team will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday vs. Genoa.

The league consists of teams from Bellevue, Clyde, Sandusky, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Oak Harbor, Fremont, Port Clinton, Edison, Norwalk, and Woodmore.